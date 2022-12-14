27% Of People Said They Would Want To Own This Classic Harley-Davidson The Most
Harley-Davidson is undeniably one of the most iconic motorcycle brands with over a century's worth of legacy. Over the years, the company has produced some instantly recognizable rides like the Sportster, V-Rod, Softail, Pan America 1250, Fat Bob, and Road King. Arnold Schwarzenegger's outing as the jacked robotic killing machine in the "Terminator" film series turned the Fat Boy into an instant hit. Harley-Davidson is now entering an electric future with the uber-cool LiveWire electric motorcycle, but the company continues to focus on its big, fat gas guzzlers to this date.
SlashGear asked its readers to vote on the classic Harley-Davidson bike they would most like to get their hands on, and it produced some interesting answers. The 1990 Fat Boy took the second spot with a hefty 26.45% of respondents picking it as their favorite classic Harley. One of the most beloved Hogs ever made, this bike's all-silver monochrome aesthetics are still a sight to behold, especially that wide handlebar and the solid aluminum-dish wheels.
The model didn't break any records in terms of performance, but the raw ride quality is what earned it a cult following. At the third spot was the 1915 Harley Davidson 11F with 16.35% votes coming in its favor, narrowly edging the 1958 XLCH Roadster that amassed 16.20% percent of the votes. The rocket-like 1970 XR-750 racer bike, of which only 200 are said to have been produced, took the fifth rank with 13.22% of voters putting it on their most-desirable classic Harley list.
Make way for an era-defining classic
The top rank was clinched by the 1965 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, a historical bike that still stands out with its stunning dual-tone paint job. Of the 605 respondents, a healthy 27.7% voted in favor of the 1965 Electra-Glide, which also happens to be one of the oldest motorcycles still in production. Notably, it was one of the last Harleys to feature the Panhead engine as the company moved to the Shovelhead era in the subsequent years. The 1965 Electra also heralded the arrival of 12-volt electrics — double that of older rides — and also the luxury of pushbutton start, which made life easier for riders struggling to kickstart a V-Twin (via Mecum). The bike retained the kickstarter for the coming years.
The presence of dual traditional kick and electric start systems also makes the 1965 Electra Glide one of the most coveted collectible items for enthusiasts. It is also touted as the first fully-dressed touring horse from the company, paving the way for new long-range Harley touring rides. As far as design goes, the beautiful contrast of chrome elements with a dual-tone cream paint job was simply stunning. If I were to pick one, I'd sell my soul for the blue trim with white undertones. The 2022 iteration of the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide draws power from the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine; it sports the classic batwing fairing in a fork-mounted design and a split stream vent for improved airflow