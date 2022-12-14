27% Of People Said They Would Want To Own This Classic Harley-Davidson The Most

Harley-Davidson is undeniably one of the most iconic motorcycle brands with over a century's worth of legacy. Over the years, the company has produced some instantly recognizable rides like the Sportster, V-Rod, Softail, Pan America 1250, Fat Bob, and Road King. Arnold Schwarzenegger's outing as the jacked robotic killing machine in the "Terminator" film series turned the Fat Boy into an instant hit. Harley-Davidson is now entering an electric future with the uber-cool LiveWire electric motorcycle, but the company continues to focus on its big, fat gas guzzlers to this date.

SlashGear asked its readers to vote on the classic Harley-Davidson bike they would most like to get their hands on, and it produced some interesting answers. The 1990 Fat Boy took the second spot with a hefty 26.45% of respondents picking it as their favorite classic Harley. One of the most beloved Hogs ever made, this bike's all-silver monochrome aesthetics are still a sight to behold, especially that wide handlebar and the solid aluminum-dish wheels.

The model didn't break any records in terms of performance, but the raw ride quality is what earned it a cult following. At the third spot was the 1915 Harley Davidson 11F with 16.35% votes coming in its favor, narrowly edging the 1958 XLCH Roadster that amassed 16.20% percent of the votes. The rocket-like 1970 XR-750 racer bike, of which only 200 are said to have been produced, took the fifth rank with 13.22% of voters putting it on their most-desirable classic Harley list.