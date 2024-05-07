6 Of The Fastest Three-Wheeled Motorcycles You Can Buy Today

Can-Am Motorcycles has been around since the early '80s, but the company first branched out into three-wheelers in 2007 with the unveiling of the Spyder–a trike with some serious attitude. This vehicle combined speed and stability in a single, sleek package, opening a lot of doors for the manufacturer in the burgeoning new market. Several iterations of the Spyder have been released in the years since, culminating in the fastest three-wheeled vehicle the company has built to date: The Spyder F3.

This motorcycle sports a Rotax 1330 Ace–a 3.31 in. bore, 3.14 in stroke in-line 3-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled and comes with electronic fuel injection, an electronic throttle control, and a 6-speed transmission. This provides 115 horsepower and up to 96 ft. lbs. of torque.

Can-Am doesn't list the vehicle's official top speed and there are a few disparate reports on how fast it can go. The Autopian listed a peak speed of 115 in its review of the F3-T, while Top Speed reported that the F3-S can reach up to 125 mph. This slight disparity might be due to the added weight of the hardshell saddlebags and the added drag from the windscreen, but it's clearer in any case that all four variations of the F3 should be able to clear 100 mph fairly easily, making it one of the fastest three-wheelers out there.

The Can-Am F3 currently retails starting at $22,099. You can customize options on the website and order one, or you can get one from one of Can-Am's U.S. dealerships.