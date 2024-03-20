Are Yamaha Motorcycles Made By The Same People Who Make Yamaha Musical Instruments?
For many, the name Yamaha may conjure to mind two very distinct images: that of refined, elegant musical instruments like a piano, or the shining frame of a powerful motorcycle. Rest assured, this odd discrepancy isn't a trick or a case of the Mandela effect. There really is a manufacturer with the "Yamaha" moniker in both fields, and both Yamaha instruments and Yamaha motorcycles are generally considered some of the most popular brands around in both markets.
Despite how ostensibly distanced the production of musical instruments and motorcycles are from one another, some may wonder if the Yamaha behind the latter is the same entity as the one behind the former. After all, plenty of companies are rooted in multiple industries — just as how Michelin famously produces tires while simultaneously awarding Michelin stars to high-quality restaurants around the globe.
In truth, the story behind Yamaha instruments and Yamaha motorcycles is a bit more complicated — the two ventures aren't exactly connected, but they're not completely separate either.
Yamaha motorcycles and instruments were once connected (but not anymore)
The fact that Yamaha the motorcycle manufacturer, and Yamaha the musical instrument manufacturer, have the same name is no coincidence. Decades ago, the two companies operated under the same umbrella, and while this arrangement wasn't ultimately to last, the pair have a shared history.
Following World War II, Yamaha (then known as Nippon Gakki) was in the business of creating both instruments and motorcycles. In this time, there was a certain amount of overlap in the design process for both product lines. The company's expertise in the creation of piano frames proved valuable for its efforts in the development of cylinders for motorcycle engines, and so on.
However, this close dynamic between the two production fields changed in 1955 when the organization's motorcycle division was spun off into its own entity as Yamaha Motor Company. The two ventures have operated independently since that point — similar to how cordless tool manufacturer Metabo is completely separate from Metabo HPT, despite the two sharing some history.
These days, the people who make Yamaha motorcycles are not the same ones who make Yamaha musical instruments. However, Yamaha Motor Company notes that the two businesses nonetheless "share a few deeply rooted traditions." One only has to glance at the Yamaha Motor Company logo to realize that it's still the same as its musical instrument counterpart: a circle with three interlinked tuning forks.
Where are Yamaha motorcycles and instruments made?
While Yamaha Motor Company and Yamaha Corporation operate completely independently, the two entities do have some elements in common when it comes to location. Indeed, both ventures still maintain a strong manufacturing presence in Japan, alongside a number of factories and facilities in other countries.
According to Yamaha Corporation, the company primarily produces its line of instruments in three distinct locations: Japan, China, and Indonesia. As for where Yamaha motorcycles are made, Yamaha Motor Company similarly has a presence in Japan, China, and Indonesia, along with Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Brazil, and the United States.
Interestingly enough, the primary centers of production for Yamaha Corporation and Yamaha Motor Company exist in relatively close quarters. Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan houses Yamaha Corporation's trinity of its Kakegawa Factory, Toyooka Factory, and Tenryu Factory. It is also home to Yamaha Motor Company and its affiliate companies of Hamakita Industry Co., Yamaha Motor Precision Parts Manufacturing Co., Alumni-metal Improve Suzuki Corporation, and ENSHU Limited.