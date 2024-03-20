Are Yamaha Motorcycles Made By The Same People Who Make Yamaha Musical Instruments?

For many, the name Yamaha may conjure to mind two very distinct images: that of refined, elegant musical instruments like a piano, or the shining frame of a powerful motorcycle. Rest assured, this odd discrepancy isn't a trick or a case of the Mandela effect. There really is a manufacturer with the "Yamaha" moniker in both fields, and both Yamaha instruments and Yamaha motorcycles are generally considered some of the most popular brands around in both markets.

Despite how ostensibly distanced the production of musical instruments and motorcycles are from one another, some may wonder if the Yamaha behind the latter is the same entity as the one behind the former. After all, plenty of companies are rooted in multiple industries — just as how Michelin famously produces tires while simultaneously awarding Michelin stars to high-quality restaurants around the globe.

In truth, the story behind Yamaha instruments and Yamaha motorcycles is a bit more complicated — the two ventures aren't exactly connected, but they're not completely separate either.