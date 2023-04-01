5 Of The Coolest 3-Wheel Vehicles You Can Actually Drive On The Street
There's a magical allure surrounding the 3-wheeler. These vehicles feel like a novelty of sorts, but they offer real-world driving chops that can't be matched when it comes to specialized performance and a crossover facility that brings the best of motorcycle riding and car driving together. These vehicles are excellent touring options for those who love taking to the highways on cross-country adventures because they bring the same fuel efficiency to bear as a standard motorcycle in many instances, but add stability and internal seating that protects from the elements (like a car would). There's far less physical demand from one of these vehicles, and many are built without the need to balance at all, falling within cruiser, buggy, or even overtly car-like builds.
What's more, vehicles built on the 3-wheeled platform are often lower to the ground than both motorcycles and traditional car models. This means their center of gravity is noticeably lower and allows for greater handling performance throughout the ride. As such, 3-wheelers are immensely fun to drive, while offering real road-worthy benefits that make them more than just a gimmicky beach town cruiser (like the Ford Explorer Surf concept car or newly revamped and electrified Mini Mokes, for instance).
Polaris Slingshot
The Polaris Slingshot R has to be one of the best-looking 3-wheel options on the road today. The vehicle starts at $33,999 and backs up this surprisingly median price tag (among the four others included here) with a Prostar 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 203 horsepower. The vehicle can achieve a top speed of 125 miles per hour and performs a zero to 60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds. The engine itself measures a displacement of 1,997cc and produces a peak torque of 144 ft.-lb.
It's one of the heaviest vehicles on this list at 1,651 pounds, and it sports a ground clearance of just 5.4 inches. This creates a shockingly low center of gravity that allows the driver to grip the road with significant force with a peak lateral grip (the cornering force as the vehicle turns to its left or right) of 1.02 g. ABS brakes come standard on the Slingshot R, and the five-speed manual transmission (set up in a standard shifting pattern) provides ample roadway fun for the driver. The Slingshot R is a topless cruiser that's styled similar to a performance car rather than a motorcycle. Its two seats offer endless wind-in-your-hair fun for drivers and their passengers, and the aggressive body styling is sure to turn heads with its immense cool factor.
Morgan 3 Wheeler
Morgan is synonymous with British racing heritage. The company was founded in 1909 and initially produced the Morgan Three Wheeler. In 2011 the company returned the 3 Wheeler to the market and brought out an electric prototype (dubbed the EV3) in 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show. An iconic owner of an original Morgan Three Wheeler, Albert Ball VC was a decorated English fighter pilot during the first World War. He was vocal about his Morgan, stating that driving it "was the closest experience to flying without leaving the ground." This glowing review has remained a part of Morgan Motor Company's ongoing marketing efforts ever since.
Morgan's 3 Wheeler brings the magnetic aesthetics of vintage British racing style to the 3-wheel platform and the result is a vehicle that simply can't be ignored. The Euro 3, (Morgan's higher performance option) utilizes an S&S V-Twin engine with a measured displacement of 1,998 cubic centimeters. It puts out 82 brake horsepower and a maximum torque of 140 Nm (103 pound-feet). The Euro 3 model clocks an acceleration time from zero to 62 mph at six seconds even and enjoys a top speed of 115 miles per hour. The 3 Wheeler is at the high end of this list in terms of cost, with a starting price of roughly $45,000.
Harley-Davidson Freewheeler
Harley-Davidson is a given to be included on this list. With the crossover between car and motorcycle an integrated component of the 3-wheel DNA, it's only natural that Harley-Davidson would make a trike that features prominently here. The Freewheeler is Harley's answer to the market's demand for a versatile 3-wheeled bike. It's the only one on this list to place the single wheel in the front, making it a unique visual inclusion in the general outline of 3-wheeled profiles.
The Freewheeler is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine that propels many of the brand's lineup of motorcycles. In the Freewheeler, the V-Twin produces 90 horsepower and 122 ft.-lb. of torque along with a fuel economy estimate of 43 miles per gallon. The seat is positioned similarly as well, allowing for an upright riding position that increases the comfort of the bike for longer riding distances. In addition, the driver can position their feet on integrated floorboards that add to the whole experience even more. The Freewheeler starts at $29,999, making it a middle-of-the-pack option in terms of cost. It offers 2 cubic feet of luggage storage and makes use of ABS brakes and specific cornering technology built to support the trike platform.
Can-Am Spyder RT
The Can-Am Spyder RT is another 3-wheeler that's laid out in a motorcycle-forward configuration. Its two seats are placed in line with one another, and the passenger is positioned slightly higher than the driver to allow for comprehensive viewing angles that aren't inhibited by the driver's head. The Can-Am Spyder RT starts at just $24,699 as well, making it a more cost-effective option for 3-wheel driving enjoyment than some others listed here.
The Spyder is equipped with a 1,330cc Rotax inline-three ACE engine that produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb.-ft of torque. The 3-wheel rider utilizes a six-speed transmission that's controlled by an index finger and thumb paddle shifter and the vehicle also incorporates ABS antilocking brakes to provide for a secure footing, no matter the road conditions. The vehicle is a great option for touring riders because it includes lumbar support in the seats and heated grips. It's also decked out with 47 gallons of storage capacity across the breadth of the vehicle.
Campagna Motors T-Rex RR
The Campagna Motors T-Rex feels like a different beast compared to some of the others listed here. Campagna's offering is a color-customizable road racer that places two wheels in the front and a single tire behind the passenger compartment. It's certainly not a car, with open sides where the doors might sit, but it's also not a motorcycle, as its fully encompassing roll cage creates a profile akin to high-performance sports cars. The T-Rex RR performs like one, as well, with a Kawasaki-built, 1,441cc inline-four engine that produces 208 horsepower and 116.5 lb.-ft. of torque.
The T-Rex RR is insanely fast, reaching a top speed of 125 miles per hour and accelerating from zero to 60 mph in roughly 4 seconds flat. T-Rex models include a manual six-speed transmission that's shifted sequentially (rather than the standard shift stick that alternates direction to change gear). The T-Rex is a non-leaning model, like the Polaris, Morgan, and Can-Am, meaning it drives more like a car than a motorcycle and won't require the riders to shift their weight along with the roadway's curve.
When it comes to safety, Campagna's T-Rex utilizes ABS antilock braking and incorporates the aforementioned roll cage throughout the chassis. The two bucket seats in the passenger compartment are outfitted with 3-point safety belts as well. The T-Rex includes a reverse gear and integrated backup camera to make all aspects of the drive safe and efficient. For the luxury of performance mixed with immense cool, you're looking at a steep price tag, however. The T-Rex starts at $68,999.