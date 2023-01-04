This Mini Car Designed For The Military Is Making A Comeback As An EV

EV technology is continuing to progress at breakneck speeds. In the modern world of automotive innovation, brands like Tesla and Fisker initially carved out a niche in which vehicles that no longer required gasoline power could be cool and even useful to commuters. In the years since, EV options have grown by leaps and bounds, with major industry players like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota getting behind this revolution in auto manufacturing.

Many EVs that are coming to the market are entirely new cars (or an electrified version of vehicles already existing in the stables of these major manufacturers). However, the Moke is a different kind of brand that has made headway in the EV space.

The Moke is a decidedly miniature vehicle that was built as a British transport vehicle for overland military campaigns, according to Goodwood Road & Racing. It was built in the 1950s as a means to move British soldiers around future European theaters of war, but its chief design element also became perhaps its greatest flaw.