Mini Cooper SE Vs Chevrolet Bolt EV: Which Is The Better Budget Electric Car?

Electric vehicles have been picking up steam in recent years, with electric pickup trucks taking over construction sites and even high-end electric motorcycles making headlines. Hatchbacks are a staple for budget-conscious car buyers, often striking a good compromise between price, features, and the fun factor. With electric vehicles growing in popularity, budget hatchbacks were bound to start popping up. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Mini Cooper SE are both early entries into this new class of small, affordable electric vehicles, coming in at around the $30,000 to $35,000 mark.

The EVs may be similarly sized, but the price is only one of many significant differences between the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Mini Cooper SE — differences that make one a serious, small family car, and the other more of a fun plaything for short trips in the city and nights out on the town. While it's difficult to make an objective judgment about which vehicle is best — that would depend on your priorities, habits, and personal preferences — there are certain areas where one wins out over the other, despite their similarities.