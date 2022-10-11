Audi Has Great Idea For Recycling E-Tron Batteries

Audi has been making significant headway in the EV marketplace lately. Its E-Tron sports an estimated range of about 226 miles and a battery charge time of just 30 minutes to achieve an 80% capacity with a fast public charger, according to Audi USA. Electric vehicles are making significant progress in breaking into the U.S. marketplace, but with this turn toward electric vehicles comes a worry that the eco-friendly claims that drive consumers to purchase one are ill defined or nebulous. One topic of great debate is what to do with defunct electric vehicle batteries. Batteries are famously hard to dispose of, and these large units pose a unique environmental protection issue if manufacturers aren't careful with their recycling protocols. But Audi is doing something unique with its old batteries, and, in the process, may just reimagine what car batteries can be used for once their utility in a vehicle has expired.

Creating reusable batteries is a great win for the environment, and it can also reimagine business opportunities in a number of unique geographical locations and enterprise arenas (via National Grid). Audi's new plan to recycle batteries is one such effort aimed at providing this spark in a unique and thriving arena. Audi is partnered with a joint German and Indian startup venture called Nunam and has developed an electric-powered rickshaw that can make full use of these batteries that can no longer power a full-blown automobile.