6 Of The Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles For Beginners

If you're a beginner rider who's looking for inexpensive, two-wheeled transportation, there are several motorcycles available that fit the bill. There are even a few entry-level dirt bikes that new riders may gravitate towards. But how do you pick the size of your motorcycle, especially as a beginner? And what's a good price for a new 125cc bike?

Motorcycles are typically categorized by the size of their engine. Generally, the smaller the bike, the smaller the engine, and the less expensive the bike will be. Smaller bikes are typically lighter and less powerful, too, making them easier to manage in most scenarios. There are exceptions to these rules of course, but it's a good framework for starting the search for your first bike.

Most motorcycles and scooters that provide less than 250ccs of engine displacement are a bit underpowered for highway riding. If you're looking to do a bit of highway riding on your first bike, you may want to start by looking at affordable 300cc bikes. If you're looking to learn (and ride) in the city, or even in the dirt, 125cc motorcycles are a great place to start. These bikes tend to have relatively low top speeds, making them potentially less entertaining to veteran riders but more approachable for new riders due to their low prices.