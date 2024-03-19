What Is The Top Speed Of A Honda Grom, And Can You Take It On The Highway?
When it comes to buying a motorcycle, there are practically unlimited options at your disposal, ranging from superspeed sport bikes to casual scooters. However, somewhere between those two is where you'll find the Grom, one of Honda's most affordable motorcycles.
Released in 2014 as part of Honda's miniMOTO line, the Grom is a cross between the power of a full-sized motorcycle and the physical size of everyone's favorite mini sports bike they raced as kids. While we are exaggerating a bit, the Grom's 30-inch seat height and roughly 220-pound frame make it a unique addition to the world of motorcycles. However, don't assume its small stature means that it doesn't pack a punch, as Honda threw in a 124cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine capable of reaching speeds up to 55 mph, although you could achieve higher speeds with specific, albeit dangerous, conditions (full throttle downhill). However, you won't be able to reach highway speeds consistently.
That begs the question: Can you take the Honda Grom on the highway? You certainly can (more on that below), but you probably shouldn't. People are understandably weary of any mini motorcycle sharing lanes with a full-sized vehicle. Even though the Grom is one of the most affordable mini motorcycles to ride, you probably wouldn't want to take it on the highway, driving next to cars that tower over the motorcycle and can easily reach double the speed.
The Honda Grom is street-legal nearly everywhere
Although highways may not be safe for the Grom, mini motorcycle enthusiasts will be happy to know that the Honda Grom is a street-legal vehicle in the United Kingdom, Canada, most European Union countries, and nearly every part of the United States. It receives the 125cc motorcycle classification in most areas despite technically having a 124cc engine, but in states like California, Michigan, and Illinois, you won't find that same kind of leniency. However, if you find yourself in one of the other 47 states, feel free to ride your Grom on the highways, making it an affordable motorcycle and one of the best mini bikes that are street-legal.
If you aren't sure whether you can take your Grom out for a spin in your local area, contact your local transportation department or law enforcement office to get the rundown. And while you're at it, ask about the other requirements you need to meet before taking the motorcycle on the road. Of course, you'll need a license to drive the Grom anywhere. In the U.S., most states require an A1 motorcycle license, but registration is on a case-by-case basis per state, so check your local offices. U.K. residents must complete compulsory basic training (CBT) for certification.