5 Honda Motorcycles You Can Likely Afford

With gas prices going up again, you may be considering a motorcycle as a fuel-efficient way to commute back and forth to work. There's no shortage of options on the market, and the good news is that buying a bike doesn't have to break the bank. Honda has been making motorcycles for decades, boasting a variety of popular options ranging from off-road bikes that are also street legal all the way through pricey touring models with a focus on comfort.

Among the company's wares are several inexpensive motorcycles that you can probably afford to buy brand new, including a couple with a starting price under $5,000. All five of these models are street legal, though the CRF300L pulls double duty by also functioning as an off-road bike for weekend sessions on the local trails. Honda offers inexpensive bikes with a variety of styles, meaning there's a good chance it offers at least one affordable motorcycle that can meet your own particular needs.