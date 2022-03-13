5 Honda Motorcycles You Can Likely Afford
With gas prices going up again, you may be considering a motorcycle as a fuel-efficient way to commute back and forth to work. There's no shortage of options on the market, and the good news is that buying a bike doesn't have to break the bank. Honda has been making motorcycles for decades, boasting a variety of popular options ranging from off-road bikes that are also street legal all the way through pricey touring models with a focus on comfort.
Among the company's wares are several inexpensive motorcycles that you can probably afford to buy brand new, including a couple with a starting price under $5,000. All five of these models are street legal, though the CRF300L pulls double duty by also functioning as an off-road bike for weekend sessions on the local trails. Honda offers inexpensive bikes with a variety of styles, meaning there's a good chance it offers at least one affordable motorcycle that can meet your own particular needs.
Honda Grom
The 2022 Honda Grom is a small, stylish motorcycle packing a five-speed transmission, 123.9cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine, 1.6-gallon fuel tank, and a flat seat made with tall riders in mind. Honda has packed a bunch of notable features into this model, including electronic ignition, digital instruments, single-disc brakes, and easily removable bodywork so that riders can customize their bike's style to suit their tastes.
The latest Grom model is powered by a new engine with a 10:1 compression ratio, striking a balance between performance capabilities and the bike's overall compact size, according to Honda. The unit starts at a very affordable $3,399, not including the $100 freight charge and $200 destination charge.
Buyers who are willing to spend a bit more, however, can build their bike with a few extra features that may make it more convenient, including adding ABS, fuel injection, and a larger fuel tank so that you won't have to stop and refuel as often.
Honda Trail 125 ABS
If you're looking for a simple, affordable street bike that can be used to get around crowded cities, look no farther than the stylish 2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS. This bike is an attractive update based on the company's Trail 90 and 110 models, one that falls into the same category as the Grom listed above. Honda says buyers can expect a compact form combined with dual-sport capabilities, a durable frame, and a high level of ground clearance.
The Honda Trail 125 ABS packs a 124.99cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine with a 9.3:1 compression ratio, a semi-automatic four-speed transmission, fully transistorized ignition, and a 1.4-gallon fuel tank. The ready-to-ride curb weight clocks in at a modest 259 pounds, which, when combined with the 31.5-inch seat height, should make this bike an appealing option for smaller riders who can't manage a larger alternative.
As with the Grom, the latest Trail 125 ABS model also comes with a low starting price at $3,899, not including the same freight and destination charges.
Honda NC750X
The Grom and Trail 125 are both appealing motorcycles, but maybe you're looking for something a bit sportier and more powerful. If that's the case — and you don't mind paying a little more — check out the Honda NC750X, a lightweight bike with a twin-cylinder engine, both manual and automatic transmission options, and some storage space for easily transporting your personal items.
This model boasts a 745cc parallel-twin four-stroke liquid-cooled engine with a 10.7:1 compression ratio, 3.8-gallon fuel tank, 31.6-inch seat height, and a ready-to-ride curb weight of 472 pounds.
Buyers may appreciate the option to choose between Honda's DCT automatic transmission or its six-speed manual clutch alternative, plus the latest model years include an upgraded frame, new instruments, and different rider modes. You should expect to pay more, though, as the NC750X has a starting price of $8,499, not including the $200 freight charge and $400 destination charge.
Honda Rebel 1100
Honda is back with another version of its iconic Rebel motorcycle. The 2022 Honda Rebel 1100 combines a classic cruiser style with a 1084cc parallel-twin four-stroke liquid-cooled Unicam engine with a 10.1:1 compression ratio, manual and automatic transmission options, 3.6-gallon fuel tank, 27.5-inch seat height, and 487-pound ready-to-ride curb weight.
This particular model is suitable for more than just city streets, with Honda noting that its customers can take the Rebel 1100 on the highway and to the canyons, as well. There are a number of other features worth paying attention to, including an anti-lock brake system, blacked-out components for a stylish appearance, and support for Honda's various motorcycle accessories.
The bike isn't quite as cheap as its NC750X sibling, as it has a starting price of $9,399, not including the $300 freight charge and $475 destination charge.
Honda CRF300L
The 2021 Honda CRF300L is another affordable motorcycle from the company, though one that comes with a dirt bike appearance and a design heavily focused on off-road use. That doesn't mean you can't use this model to get around the city, however, as it is also street legal and fully capable as a source of "urban transportation," according to Honda.
The sporty off-road appearance is joined by a 286cc single-cylinder four-stroke liquid-cooled engine with a 10.7:1 compression ratio, six-speed manual transmission, 2.1-gallon fuel tank, 34.7-inch seat height, and a ready-to-ride curb weight of 306 pounds.
That seat height and the dirt bike style may make the CRF300L less appealing to consumers looking for an inexpensive way to get back and forth from work, but it's a great option for anyone who wants to regularly head out on the trails on their day off, satisfying two needs — commuting and off-road transport — with a single model.
The Honda CRF300L has a starting price of $5,249, not including the $200 freight charge and $400 destination charge.