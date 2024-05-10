Can You Get A Motorcycle License Without A Driver's License?

For some people, taking to the open road astride a muscled-up motorcycle is the ultimate expression of freedom. These days, more Americans than ever are feeling that need to add some two-wheeled speed to their lives, with motorcycle sales reportedly having more than doubled between 2002 and 2023.

As tempting as it may seem to hit your local Harley-Davidson dealer and join the ranks of the motorcycle-riding world, there are several factors that new motorcycle riders should consider before buying a bike. The most important factors are undoubtedly safety and, of course, legality. As for the former, motorcycle newcomers can improve their chances of safety by signing up for safety classes and outfitting themselves in safe motorcycle accessories. Legality may precede safety for most, however, as virtually every state in the union requires a rider to have a motorcycle license before they hit the road.

For the record, your automobile driver's license likely does not entitle you to operate a motorcycle or receive a motorcycle license in many countries or U.S. states. Still, if you're one of the many motorcycle-obsessed people who do not have an automobile driver's license, you'll be happy to know it may be possible to secure a valid motorcycle license. However, the ability to do so varies depending on which U.S. state or which country and jurisdiction you currently live in.