6 Motorcycle Accessories That Will Make Your Next Ride Safer

Although most states in the U.S. allow people to ride motorcycles without helmets, it's a critical accessory you shouldn't do without. Remember that a helmet can be the difference between life and death. The CDC estimates that helmets can reduce the risk of death by 37% for riders and lower the chances of head injury by 69%. Given this, whether you're cruising through state lines or riding on a busy street, there's no reason to leave your helmet at home.

If you're looking to purchase a helmet, it's best to get one that's DOT-approved. This essentially means that the helmet is in line with the standards set by the Department of Transportation. A wide range of helmets, including ones that are full-face and half-face, meet DOT standards. Having said that, a full-face helmet is a better bet because it will offer more protection in the event of an accident.

If you're trying on helmets, be sure to go with one that fits right. A helmet that shifts and moves while you're riding is unlikely to provide you with sufficient protection, and one that's too tight will be extremely uncomfortable to wear.