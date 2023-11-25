5 Things To Look For When Buying A New Motorcycle Helmet

Freedom, adventure, and efficiency are just a few of the words that come to mind when we think of motorcycles. While many view motorcycles as the ultimate symbol of personal expression and liberation, they also demand respect for safety and responsible riding. When you get on a bike, you're much more exposed than when driving or using other modes of transportation, making the right protective gear a must. That's where helmets come in; they reduce the risk of death and injury if you ever get into an accident and protect your most important body part — the brain.

There's no purchase more important than a helmet for a motorcyclist. They're also a legal requirement for all riders in 18 states and the District of Columbia. From head-turning smart helmets to modular and flip-up designs, there are all types of helmets on the market. While it may be tempting to pick up the first helmet that catches your eye, taking the time to properly evaluate a helmet before you buy is a must to ensure you get the best protection and experience on the road.