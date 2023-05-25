Forcite MK1S Review: A Head-Turning Smart Helmet For Futuristic Motorcycle Safety

For millions around the globe, motorcycles are an integral part of life. While some use them as their dedicated daily transportation, most in developed nations use them as secondary transportation for riding when conditions are optimal for maximum enjoyment. Having a two-wheeler can turn a dull commute into something worth getting up for and again something to look forward to after clocking out. However, motorcycle riders are at risk for serious injury and the wearing of helmets has been proven to significantly improve the outcomes of riders involved in accidents. They are recommended everywhere and mandatory in many jurisdictions.

Since everyone should wear a helmet and others are required to do so, competition in this market is tough. There are likely dozens of manufacturers releasing every product from what is little more than a hardened and padded cap to full face protection including various upgrades and accessories. Likewise, prices run the gamut with cheap helmets able to be picked up for around $40 to high-end models built for racing that can run into the thousands. For the Australian company Forcite, bringing a smart helmet into this market from a startup company of riders was a bold move.

The question is, will it succeed? Time will tell, but having a look at the Forcite MK1S in detail just might give us an idea of what the future holds for the Australian helmet maker. Forcite provided an MK1S smart helmet for the purpose of this review.