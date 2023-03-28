Everything You Need To Consider Before Buying A New Motorcycle Jacket

When it comes to motorcycle jackets, there are a great many to choose from, and which to buy depends entirely on your ride. If you're frequently in high-speed traffic on the freeway, you'll want a jacket that's loaded with protection, but compromises a little when it comes to ventilation. On the other hand, if you're frequently doing slower, more arduous trips through bumper-to-bumper traffic, you might want to compromise on the rigidity of the padding in order to get a more breathable, flexible, comfortable jacket, or a riding shirt.

The fit of the jacket also impacts how comfortable you're likely to be. A race jacket that's pre-bent at the elbows isn't going to be the best for upright riding, while a slim European cut jacket probably won't suit you particularly well if you need extra room for additional layers or comfort. If you've tried a European fit and find it too tight, look for something with an American or Touring cut instead, as they often don't taper as much towards the waist, and offer a more roomy fit, in general.

Choosing the correct level of protection and the correct fit for your jacket is challenging, because different weather conditions and different types of rides call for different things. It's downright dangerous to be stuck in a sweaty racing suit on a four-hour adventure ride, but you also don't want a lack of protection when you inevitably do take a spill. Material choices can also play a role when it comes to protecting you from spills and the elements.