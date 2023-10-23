5 Of The Most Underrated Motorcycle Accessories Worth Trying For Yourself
Riding a motorcycle, conceptually speaking, is all about sacrificing the conveniences of a full car in order to get a more fulfilling riding experience. You may not have all the bells and whistles that come with four wheels and a roof, but you've got the wind in your face and the rumble of the road beneath your seat — and for some, that's enough.
However, it can be a bit inconvenient to ride a motorcycle, given the lack of space and options. Even with the wild appeal, there's no harm in seeking a few creature comforts. These comforts can be achieved through the use of accessories that you either wear on your person or attach to your motorcycle, usually via the handlebars. The most common choices for accessories are things like under-helmet Bluetooth headsets, but there's plenty more than just earbuds
If you know where to look and what for, there are some cool gadgets that can give your bike some of those same four-wheeling features you've been missing.
Guanzhi Waterproof AirTag Holder
When you think of places to hang an Apple AirTag, you probably think of small objects and devices like smartphones, laptops, and other things that could potentially be misplaced. You may not think something as large as a motorcycle could potentially escape your notice, but it's important to remember that a bike is just as vulnerable to theft as a car — if not more so. That's why you need a discrete way to attach an AirTag to it.
Guanzhi's waterproof AirTag mounts encase an AirTag tracker in a super-durable polycarbonate shell with a waterproof silicone ring, ensuring it can stand up to the usual elemental exposure that accompanies a motorcycle ride. Using a super-sticky adhesive pad, you can stick these cases on any flat surface on your motorcycle, creating a discrete tracking device that can clue you into your ride's location anywhere without alerting would-be thieves.
iMESTOU 2-in-1 Smartphone Mount and Charger
Ordinary smartphone mounts for motorcycles have been a thing for about as long as smartphone's have, conveniently locking your phone to the handlebars and giving access to maps, calls, and music as you ride. However, these mounts are oftentimes only good for holding stuff in place, and not much else.
If you want the ideal traveling phone experience, you need a mount that can keep your phone battery topped up to keep you properly connected. iMESTOU's motorcycle phone mount locks your device of choice in place with a tight four-corner locking wrap, ensuring your phone stays in place even on uneven terrain.
While your phone is mounted, the charging device, which works with both a wired connection and wireless charging, provides your phone with power directly from your motorcycle's fuse box. The wireless charging signal extends up to 8mm from the charger itself, so even if your phone is in a protective case, it'll still pick up the power.
Onvian Bluetooth Disc Brake Lock
Anyone who ever rode a bicycle to school in the morning knows the vital importance of a proper bike lock, and that importance extends to motorcycles as well. Placing a sturdy brake lock on your motorcycle not only makes it more difficult for thugs to swipe it, but immediately alerts you to any potential attempts. There are plenty of traditional brake locks on the market, but something a little more advanced may help keep your bike more secure when parked.
Onvian's Bluetooth disc brake lock provides the expected service of a motorcycle brake lock, mounting onto your brakes securely and sounding a piercing alarm if it detects any potential tampering. The cool part is that, using the associated app, you can engage and disengage the lock using your smartphone, eliminating the need for physical keys. Plus, if the alarm sounds, you'll get a notification on your phone, so you can always stay on top of security wherever you are.
Steel Mate H2 Helmet Brake Light
All motorcycles have brake lights and turning signals, obviously. You couldn't very well drive them on public roads if they didn't. That said, some motorcycles don't have the most visible brake lights — they may be dimmer than you'd like, or otherwise too low on the bike for a driver behind you to easily see. If you want to add an extra layer of safety to your riding experience, then you'll want a higher, more visible light.
Steel Mate's H2 helmet brake light easily mounts onto the back of any ordinary motorcycle helmet to provide a bright LED safety light. Utilizing a built-in g-force sensor that detects slowing and movement, the light will glow red or partially yellow to indicate braking or turns.
The included remote also features a variety of lighting settings, so even if you don't want to use the g-force-sensitive lights, you can still increase your overall visibility. The light features a rechargeable battery, as well as a sleep mode for conserving power when not in use.
WeePro Photochromic Anti-Fog Helmet Visor Film
When you're cruising the highway, the conditions around you can change at a moment's notice. You could be driving along a shady backroad, then emerge onto an open highway, getting a major eyeful of unfiltered sunlight in the process. You can't comfortably wear sunglasses while you have a full motorcycle helmet on, so even if you have a visor, it might not filter the light as much as you'd like. In this case, just stick a little something extra to your visor.
WeePro's photochromic visor film can be attached to any motorcycle helmet visor to provide self-adjusting view tint. When the tint receives more intense UV light, it'll automatically darken to protect your eyes, and if you're driving at night with no light, it'll turn clear to keep your view unobstructed. The tint is also fog-resistant, keeping your visor from fogging up on humid days.