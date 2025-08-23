This US City Is The Riskiest For Drivers, According To Crash Data

Modern cars have many safety and assistance systems to make them fit for the road, and now, apps like Waze even warn you when you're on the riskiest roads. However, this technology isn't without its limitations: Cars with advanced safety systems can cost more to repair after an accident, and there's only so much they can do to protect you against the actions of other drivers around you. Inevitably, some areas of the country feature higher concentrations of crashes than others.

To determine which places in the U.S. were home to the best (and riskiest) drivers, Allstate compared insurance claims from 200 cities to see which had the most accidents. According to its report, the average driver nationwide will be involved in a collision once every 10.56 years. However, in one city, the average driver manages just 3.07 years between crashes.

That city is Boston, Massachusetts, where drivers have a far higher likelihood of having an accident compared to the national average, at least in this study. This isn't a recent problem either, as the city also ranked at the bottom of the list when Allstate published an equivalent report back in 2015. Specifically, drivers in Boston were 244% more likely to crash compared to the national average in 2025. The second worst city in this report was Washington, D.C., where drivers experienced an average of 3.87 years between collisions. There, they were 172.4% more likely to crash than the national average.