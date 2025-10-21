This Is The Most Reliable Minivan You Can Buy In 2025 (According To JD Power)
There was a period when the minivan was the vehicle of choice for families across America, with most major automakers having a sliding-door family hauler in their lineup. Eventually, with the rise of the SUV and CUV, the minivan began to dwindle in popularity, with both the number of minivans on the market and their total sales figures in an overall state of decline.
While the minivan may not be as popular or fashionable as it once was, the people who still buy them today generally love their unmatched ability to easily load and haul lots of people (or cargo) while delivering good fuel economy and a car-like driving experience. As you'd expect, dependability is a very important trait that minivan buyers are looking for when choosing which vehicle to buy, and there's one model in particular that consistently delivers excellent results in that department – the Toyota Sienna.
The Sienna, like many other Toyota products, has long held a reputation for excellent reliability, but now it can add another trophy to its case as the winner of J.D. Power's 2025 Dependability Award in the minivan category.
Why J.D. Power loves the Toyota Sienna
The current generation of the Toyota Sienna debuted back in 2021 as an all-hybrid model, and our experience with the van has shown it to deliver an excellent blend of spaciousness with fuel economy numbers that were previously unheard of in such a large family vehicle. Along with the standard Toyota hybrid powertrain, the Sienna also stands out for being one of the few minivans currently available with an all-wheel drive system.
This specific J.D. Power Dependability Award is given out based on the annual responses of verified owners of three-year-old vehicles, which in this case would be the 2022 model year Sienna. The fewer problems reported, the higher the score is, and the Sienna had the fewest reported issues in the minivan segment over the last 12 months.
What about a brand new Sienna? While Toyota did make some updates to the Sienna for the 2025 model year, the powertrain has carried over unchanged. So at least in terms of mechanical reliability, the current van should be expected to deliver the same good performance as the 2022 model. As you can probably gather, the Sienna's excellent reputation for reliability has also made it a perennial winner when it comes to used car resale value.
An honorable mention for Honda
The Sienna is easy to recommend, but if reliability is your primary concern when shopping for a minivan, you'd be doing yourself a disservice not to give the rival Honda Odyssey a look as well. The Odyssey also routinely earns high marks for reliability, and the 2025 model was recently given J.D. Power's award for Highest Initial Quality. Beyond reliability, there are some key differences between these two Japanese-branded minivans, which may be a deciding factor, with the primary one being the Odyssey's more traditional, more powerful, but less fuel-efficient 3.5-liter V6 engine versus the 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain in the Sienna.
There are other factors to consider in the decision between the Sienna and the Odyssey, but both vans are generally considered among the best in the class and do a great job keeping the minivan appealing in a market that's absolutely bursting with SUV and crossover offerings. The American minivan market may never again be what it was back in the 1990s, but whether it's fuel economy, performance, or convenience features, the vans you can still buy today are as good as they've ever been.