This Is The Most Reliable Minivan You Can Buy In 2025 (According To JD Power)

There was a period when the minivan was the vehicle of choice for families across America, with most major automakers having a sliding-door family hauler in their lineup. Eventually, with the rise of the SUV and CUV, the minivan began to dwindle in popularity, with both the number of minivans on the market and their total sales figures in an overall state of decline.

While the minivan may not be as popular or fashionable as it once was, the people who still buy them today generally love their unmatched ability to easily load and haul lots of people (or cargo) while delivering good fuel economy and a car-like driving experience. As you'd expect, dependability is a very important trait that minivan buyers are looking for when choosing which vehicle to buy, and there's one model in particular that consistently delivers excellent results in that department – the Toyota Sienna.

The Sienna, like many other Toyota products, has long held a reputation for excellent reliability, but now it can add another trophy to its case as the winner of J.D. Power's 2025 Dependability Award in the minivan category.