5 Old-School Car Trends That Need To Make A Comeback

If you think modern cars are boring, you are not alone. The always colorful Reddit community is happy to share, in no uncertain terms, that today's automotive offerings stink. A common complaint centers around safety innovations removing the "feel" of a car. Then there is the crossover, a vehicle type that anyone can see has inundated American roadways. These vehicles often share a remarkably similar profile that can increase the sense of boringness.

A sentiment that is further amplified by the simultaneous decrease of once-familiar automotive segments like the sedan, station wagon, convertible, and sports car that offered design variety. Ramming the blandness of this vehicular homogeneity home is that 80% of all cars sold in the Americas come finished in some version of black, gray, silver, or white paint. That's a lot of boring cars on the road, which is a problem perhaps no one outside the enthusiast community is asking to be fixed.

But for those who prize cars with personality, vehicles with verve, and just the general excitement of a cool car, there is a solution. Well, many solutions. Specifically, five old-school automotive trends that could reverse this movement toward sameness. Trends that thumb their nose at dull paint jobs, disconnected driving experiences, and a lack of variety. These old-school car vibes could be the antidote to our modern problem of an uninspired automotive industry.