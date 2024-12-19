6 Of The Coolest SUVs From The 1970s

The Jeep brand was born out of World War II and the light troop and gear carriers built by Willys Overland for the U.S. Army, although custody of the Jeep name has been handed over to a few different corporate overlords since then. Jeep is currently part of Fiat Chrysler, which merged with the Peugeot group to form Stellantis a few years ago. Jeep's most recognizable model is probably the Wrangler, which debuted in 1987, the same year Chrysler acquired the brand. The Wrangler was a replacement for the structurally similar Jeep CJ5 and CJ7, which were both in production during the 1970s.

The CJ5's run from 1954 through 1984 makes it Jeep's longest continuously produced model ever, and the CJ7's lifespan from 1976 through 1986 gives it a '70s presence as well. According to the book "Jeep Off-Road" by Ken Brubaker and Tom Morr, American Motors built close to a million CJ5s, CJ6s, CJ7s, and CJ8s. Many of them are still on the roads and trails today, and there are endless options for upgrading and accessorizing a classic Jeep CJ. If you're lucky, you can find a project CJ from the 1970s for a few thousand dollars and build it into a machine worth many times that. Several fully restored examples have sold for more than $50,000 in the last few years.

The CJ Jeeps are unique among SUVs, which more commonly have a larger, wagon-style body, but the model had a tremendous influence on the segment and even inspired a host of imitators. The line's importance and undeniable cool factor easily earns it a spot on this list.

