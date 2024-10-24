Scout Motors Is Back But Its Electric Trucks Aren't What We Expected

We've all heard the teasers about the return of the Scout, and now it's officially coming back with the launch of two new vehicles. The original Scout was made by International Harvester, and was discontinued in 1980. The vehicles are returning to the market under the umbrella of the Volkswagen group, which acquired the trademark when it bought Navistar in 2021. Nevertheless, the Scout won't just be a single model under VW — instead, it will be its own brand and company based in the U.S.

Advertisement

Scout Motors goes beyond just focusing on its American heritage, too. The automaker prides itself on building its cars in the U.S., with the Scout Production Center being built in South Carolina, and the company itself is headed by CEO Scott Keogh — former CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. The Scout Innovation Center is also located near Detroit, the home of many American automakers and arguably the center of the American auto industry.

However, Volkswagen isn't the only one working on Scout Motors. It has also enlisted the help of Rivian, jumping into a joint venture with the company to help accelerate EV development. It seems that this partnership has already begun to bear fruit, with the launch of Scout's two new models.

Advertisement