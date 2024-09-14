Why Was The International Harvester Scout Discontinued?

International Harvester (IH) is emblematic of how thin the line between success and failure can be when it comes to the automotive industry. The company was founded in 1902 through a merger between McCormick Harvesting Machine Company, the Deering Harvester Company, and three other smaller companies, but its history dates as far back as 1831 with Cyrus Hall McCormick's horse-drawn reaper. In the early 1900s, IH's production efforts were primarily focused on making grain harvesting equipment, tractors, trucks, and pickups, but by 1961, its product offering had grown far beyond farm equipment and heavy trucks to include, among others, the truck-based Travelall station wagon, industry's first four-door crew-cab pickup (called Travelette), and the all-purpose International Harvester Scout, which was introduced in November 1960 ahead of the 1961 model year to compete for market share against the Jeep CJ model.

The Scout 80 was available with different configurations that could turn it into a pickup, open-top roadster, or station wagon (Travel Top). Rear-wheel drive (standard) and four-wheel drive options were also offered, alongside a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (which was actually a 304 cubic-inch V8 cut in half) that made around 93 horsepower and 135 lb-ft of torque. Not surprisingly, the IH Scout proved to be an instant hit, with its off-road prowess, practical design, relatively advanced mechanicals, as well as stout, rugged, and distinctive styling fuelling consumer enthusiasm for the commercial utility vehicle. Between the original International Scout and the second-gen International Harvester Scout 2 that was first released in 1971, the automaker managed to move 532,674 units by the time it stopped making the Scout in 1980. But why exactly was the International Harvester Scout discontinued, and is it making a comeback? Here's everything you should know.

