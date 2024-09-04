Scout's Long-Awaited Return Just Got A Reveal Date And It's Sooner Than We Expected
Though the first vehicles won't go on sale until the end of 2026 at the earliest, we're only weeks away from the revived Scout's official reveal. The upcoming models — both of which are expected to be electric — will be a modern take on the classic SUV dreamt up by International Harvester as a competitor to the CJ Jeep and Ford Bronco.
The company made different variants of the Scout — including the Scout 800, the Scout II, and the Super Scout II — to cater to various demographics. Unfortunately, changing tastes and the 1973 oil crisis eventually led to the demise of the line in 1980, and International Harvester ceased to exist in its original form in 1985.
With SUVs more popular than ever, many have been pining for the return of the iconic Scout. This demand didn't fall on deaf ears, as Volkswagen acquired the Scout name and has plans to rebuild the iconic model as an EV through an independent U.S.-based company — it has even partnered with Rivian through a joint venture to help develop the technology for the new model.
The official Scout reveal is only weeks away
On Tuesday, the Scout Motors homepage was updated to show a moving image of a roof-mounted compass, as well as the statement "Scout revealing 10.24.2024." That means that on October 24, 2024, Volkswagen will show the world its take on the classic brand, doing so 44 years after the last Scout II rolled off the production line.
Unfortunately, we still don't know much about the upcoming vehicles. Scout Motors has released a couple of teaser photos showing the outline of the anticipated EVs, both of which have a boxy look similar to Rivian models. Buyers will have a choice between an SUV or a pickup truck version of the vehicle.
Although the brand is now owned by the Germany-based Volkswagen, the company is working hard to retain the Scout's American roots by building the new models completely within the United States, specifically at its Scout Motors Production Center in Blythewood, South Carolina. Construction on the 1,100-acre facility started in February 2024, and if everything goes as planned, vehicle production will start in late 2026.