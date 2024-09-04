Scout's Long-Awaited Return Just Got A Reveal Date And It's Sooner Than We Expected

Though the first vehicles won't go on sale until the end of 2026 at the earliest, we're only weeks away from the revived Scout's official reveal. The upcoming models — both of which are expected to be electric — will be a modern take on the classic SUV dreamt up by International Harvester as a competitor to the CJ Jeep and Ford Bronco.

Advertisement

The company made different variants of the Scout — including the Scout 800, the Scout II, and the Super Scout II — to cater to various demographics. Unfortunately, changing tastes and the 1973 oil crisis eventually led to the demise of the line in 1980, and International Harvester ceased to exist in its original form in 1985.

With SUVs more popular than ever, many have been pining for the return of the iconic Scout. This demand didn't fall on deaf ears, as Volkswagen acquired the Scout name and has plans to rebuild the iconic model as an EV through an independent U.S.-based company — it has even partnered with Rivian through a joint venture to help develop the technology for the new model.

Advertisement