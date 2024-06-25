VW And Rivian Joint Venture Reignites EV Rumors: Scout Reboot And More

Volkswagen and Rivian just announced a joint venture to develop software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms for future EV technologies. Both companies could then use the tech that comes out of this partnership on their respective models, allowing both to "combine their complementary strengths and lower cost per vehicle by increasing scale and speeding up innovation globally," according to their joint press release.

The primary purpose of the joint venture is for technological innovation, and Rivian and Volkswagen expect to release models that benefitted from this partnership to arrive in the latter half of the 2020s. Rivian will contribute its electrical architecture expertise to the collaboration and even license existing technologies to VW, allowing the latter to accelerate its EV technologies.

However, both companies will remain as separate entities, meaning Rivian won't be absorbed by Volkswagen. Despite that, VW is still one of the companies that own the top global car brands. The two companies expect the joint venture to become final in the fourth quarter of 2024.