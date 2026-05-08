12 Of The Most Affordable SUVs You Can Buy New In 2026

SUVs are, as of recently, the best-selling vehicle class in the world. According to data from Standard&Poor –- yes, the same folks who maintain the S&P500 –- the various different classes of SUVs, along with trucks, make up more than 50% of all new vehicle sales in America. Furthermore, data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) says that, from at least 2024 onwards, "more than one in four cars on the road worldwide are SUVs" –- which just goes to show how popular the type of vehicle has become.

As such, it's no surprise that many manufacturers are doubling down on their SUV lines. Some are even introducing old nameplates that used to be cars as SUVs, like the Mitsubishi Eclipse. Also, given that SUVs are now so popular, healthy market competition has pushed prices lower and lower; the segment is now actually fairly accessible. With that in mind, let's look at 12 of the most affordable SUVs that can be bought new in 2026. We'd like readers to note that this list is limited to vehicles on offer Stateside, as otherwise, cheaply-priced Chinese cars would dominate.