2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Review: Affordable, But Buy The PHEV Instead

What makes the conventionally powered Outlander different than the hybrid? Not a lot aesthetically (apart from, of course, the different badging and the absence of a charging port). Mechanically, the Outlander is powered by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-banger that produces 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

Those numbers don't paint the Outlander as a power house of any sort, but you get 26 combined miles per gallon and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, so the powerplant is certainly up to the rigors of daily use, if not all that efficient. The Outlander is also a three-row SUV with seating for seven in what is, from the outside, a pretty compact package.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

On the inside, the Outlander I was driving was fairly decked out with quilted leather seats (the door inserts are synthetic leather), heated and ventilated front seats, a heated second row, a 12-speaker Yamaha sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. For all intents and purposes, the Outlander was a luxury car. One qualm I did have is that the infotainment setup and gauge cluster are nearly identical to the Nissan Rogue I reviewed earlier. It might behoove Mitsubishi to at least differentiate the interior a bit, especially with two screens you spend a lot of time looking at.

