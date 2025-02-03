10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Toyota Highlander (New Or Used)

Toyota's SUV lineup has seen some big changes in recent years, with a number of new launches and refreshes of popular models. However, the Highlander has not been refreshed quite as recently as its peers, with Toyota instead focusing on the launch of the larger Grand Highlander. This is reflected by its sales figures, which are on a downward trend. According to CarFigures, Toyota sold over 220,000 examples of the Highlander in 2022, managed to shift just over 170,000 examples in 2023, but only sold 89,000 examples in 2024.

However, while it might not be as popular as it once was, there's still plenty to like about Toyota's long-running people mover. It's attractively priced for 2025, and thanks to the high sales figures of previous years, examples are also plentiful on the used market. In recent years, Toyota has also made some tweaks to the model that are worth knowing about, in a bid to keep buyers interested in the model. If you're contemplating whether to buy a new model or pick up a nicely depreciated example, these ten things might help you decide which option is best for you.