10 Foreign Cars That Are Actually Made In America

When you think American-made, you probably think of the large, practical cars made by Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors amongst others. However, the term has lost a lot of value over the years. What if we told you some, if not most of the vehicles you see and know, though originating abroad, are actually manufactured right here in the U.S.?

That's right, a good number of foreign-branded cars are actually not imported from their nations of origin but instead built right here on U.S. soil. This phenomenon began in 1978 when German-based automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen opened a factory in Pennsylvania for the production of its Rabbit model.

Today, most prominent car brands have a factory or assembly plant on U.S. soil. This is mainly because most of these foreign automobile companies view the U.S. as a central destination for expanding their brand into global markets. It also helps them to more efficiently satisfy the demands of the U.S. and North America as a whole for their vehicles. With that said, here are 10 foreign car models actually made in America.