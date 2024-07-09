10 Foreign Cars That Are Actually Made In America
When you think American-made, you probably think of the large, practical cars made by Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors amongst others. However, the term has lost a lot of value over the years. What if we told you some, if not most of the vehicles you see and know, though originating abroad, are actually manufactured right here in the U.S.?
That's right, a good number of foreign-branded cars are actually not imported from their nations of origin but instead built right here on U.S. soil. This phenomenon began in 1978 when German-based automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen opened a factory in Pennsylvania for the production of its Rabbit model.
Today, most prominent car brands have a factory or assembly plant on U.S. soil. This is mainly because most of these foreign automobile companies view the U.S. as a central destination for expanding their brand into global markets. It also helps them to more efficiently satisfy the demands of the U.S. and North America as a whole for their vehicles. With that said, here are 10 foreign car models actually made in America.
Acura TLX
Known for its advanced engineering and sleek design, the Acura TLX is regarded as one of the world's most innovative vehicles. The Japanese sedan is manufactured in Marysville, Ohio. Acura is a subsidiary of Honda and the TLX is one of the products of its 2.1 million-square-foot plant, which opened in 1982. Some Acura models are also manufactured elsewhere in Ohio, in East Liberty, Anna, and Russells Point.
We liked the 2024 Acura TLX in our review — the luxury sedan comes in a standard front-wheel drive (FWD) but some trims offer a super handling all-wheel drive (SH-AWD) alternative. It also has two engine options. First is a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The other is the type S 3.0 liter turbocharged V6 engine with 355 hp, 354 lb-ft of torque, and a fuel economy of 19 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.
Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is one of the most popular cars in the world. Although it has Japanese origins, it is manufactured in the same Marysville, Ohio as the Acura model listed above. The Ohio plant began production of the Honda Accord in November 1982, meaning it has been in production for over 40 years. The midsized sedan became a staple thanks to its reliability and performance. Several of its model years remain a great option for drivers even today.
The Accord's 2024 model comes with two magnificent engine options. The first is a 192 hp generating 1.5 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 192 lb-ft of torque. The other is a hybrid powertrain that generate a combined 204 hp. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Even now, the Honda Accord retains its reputation as a cost-friendly vehicle for owners with an average fuel economy of 50 mpg on the hybrid engine. It is also one of the cheapest vehicles to repair, you can expect to spend about $5,412 in the first decade.
Honda Pilot
Completing our trilogy of Honda entries is the Honda Pilot. The vehicle is manufactured at Honda's Alabama auto plant which has heralded production since 2006. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, Honda's plant is also responsible for the manufacture of the Odyssey minivan, Passport SUV, and the Ridgeline pickup truck.
A mid-size SUV, the Honda Pilot is known for its features and family friendly design. The 2025 model seats up to eight passengers. The interior features a 7-inch touchscreen display that lets you use both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a cargo space of up to 113.7 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded down.
Impressively, the Pilot's size does not hinder its performance, thanks to its 3.5-liter V6 engine with 285 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It is available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). In typical Honda fashion, both drivetrain options have a remarkable fuel economy with a combined average of 19 mpg when driving within cities and 26 mpg when driving on the highway.
Hyundai Elantra
Made in Montgomery, Alabama, the Hyundai Elantra is renowned for its reliability and efficiency. The Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant is a show of its commitment to growing its U.S. base as it continues to crave a wider global reach. Apart from the Elantra, Hyundai manufactures some of the its top-selling models, such as the Sonata, Santa Fe, and Tucson.
Even at that, the Elantra remains the chief product of Hyundai's 3.4-million-square-foot facility. The compact sedan comes with two engine options, a 1.6 liter turbocharged inline-4 engine (N Line) and a 2.0 liter inline-four engine. The first produces 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque while the second option manages 147 hp with 132 lb-ft of torque.
Though American made, the car's design exudes typical Korean innovation with its signature cascading grille and LED headlights on the exterior, while the numerous interior tech features that come standard, like wireless device charging, vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, and Hyundai Digital Key 2.
Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento is a vastly popular SUV among American drivers, so it should be little surprise that it is actually manufactured in West Point, Georgia. Kia has a wide global reach, with assembly plants in India, Mexico, Pakistan, Slovakia, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan, in addition to the United States and South Korea. Production in the Georgia plant dates back in November 2009.
The Kia Sorento is a midsized SUV with a seating capacity of six or seven depending on the trim. The car is acclaimed for its innovative convenience features including a smart key, push-button start, variable intermittent windshield wipers, rear window wiper, and day/night rearview mirror, amongst others. Its interior also has the trifecta of solar control, sound-absorbing windshield, and privacy glasses.
These innovations are backed with performance thanks to its three engine options. The first is the 2.5-liter inline-four engine with 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. Next is the 2.5 liter turbocharged inline-four engine for SX and X-Line. This engine has a horsepower of 281 with 311 lb-ft of torque. Lastly, there is the 1.6 liter turbocharged inline-four engine with a hybrid system that produces a combined 227 hp.
Mercedes GLE
We enjoyed driving the 2024 Mercedes GLE Hybrid, and like models from Hyundai and Honda, it is also made in Alabama — Tuscaloosa County to be more specific. The Tuscaloosa plant was Mercedes' first major plant outside Germany and started production in 1997. It is currently responsible for the production of the GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS Maybach model series.
The GLE is known for combining luxury and performance, traits which very much appeal to American drivers. This is reflected in its three engine options specific to each model in the class.
The 2.0 liter inline-four turbocharged engine is at the heart of the GLE 350 and has 255 hp with 295 lb-ft of torque. Improving on that is the GLE 450 with a 3.0 liter inline-six turbocharged engine with EQ boost that has 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The EQ boost adds up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.
Last but most certainly not least is the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine also with EQ Boost, that can be found in the GLE 580. It has a whopping 510 hp with 538 lb-ft of torque as the EQ boost adds up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.
Nissan Altima
Originating from Japan, the Nissan Altima has seen a steady rise in popularity through its generations of production. Such production has been conducted, surprisingly, in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi. The Tennessee plant began production in 1983 while the Mississippi plant began production in 2003.
Nissan prides itself on performance and efficiency. This is exemplified in the Altima's engine options. The first is a 2.5-liter inline-four engine that generates 188 hp with 180 lb-ft of torque on FWD, and 182 hp with 178 lb-ft of torque on AWD. This engine can go from 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds. It also has a 2.0-liter vc-turbo inline-four engine which generates 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque that can go from 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds. But that's not all.
The interior of this midsize sedan features premium space, zero gravity seats, and a remote engine start system. It can seat up to five passengers and has a cargo space of 15.4 cubic feet from the trunk alone that can extend to 58.1 cubic feet when you fold down the rear seats.
Subaru Outback
With all but one of its manufacturing plants located in Asia, Subaru retains its stronghold on the Asian markets. The Subaru Outback however appeals to the American public due to its ruggedness and suitability for a variety of terrain. As such, it might not be surprising to find that it is manufactured in Lafayette, Indiana.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive is a subsidiary of Subaru for the purpose of North American production. It began production in September 1989 and is responsible for manufacturing the Ascent, Crosstrek, Legacy, and Outback models.
The Subaru Outback is a rugged midsize SUV that merges the performance of a wagon with the versatility of an SUV. It features a standard symmetrical all-wheel drive and also comes in two engine options.
The 2.5 liter DOHC four-cylinder engine variant generates 182 hp with 176 lb-ft of torque while the 2.4 liter DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder engine variant is available in the XT and Wilderness trims and generates 260 hp with 277 lb-ft of torque. The 2.5-liter variant has a fuel economy of 26 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.
Toyota Camry
The Toyota Camry should be one of the least surprising entries on our list given its popularity and widespread global acclaim. In addition to being manufactured in Aichi, Japan, the Japanese compact car is also produced in Georgetown, Kentucky. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky is the company's largest plant worldwide and has produced over 13 million vehicles since it began operation in May 1988.
The 2024 model has three engine variants. First is a 2.5 liter inline-four engine, available in the XSE trim, that generates 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Second is the 3.5-liter V6 engine with 301 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque available in the XLE, XSE, and TRD trims. Third is the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a hybrid system that generates 208 hp and a four-mode drive switch with EV, Eco, Normal, and Sport options.
Toyota stopped selling the Camry in Japan at the end of 2023, with the Japanese market only accounting for one percent of its global sales. This means it is currently only manufactured by its plants in the U.S. and China.
Volkswagen Atlas
Rounding off our list is German powerhouse company Volkswagen and its acclaimed Atlas SUV — 2024 model of which, we enjoyed driving. The car is manufactured at Volkswagen's state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Plant is a 353,353 square meters factory that began operations in 2011. It is currently responsible for the production of the ID.4 battery, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.
The Atlas is a mid size SUV that seats up to seven passengers and has cargo space of up to 96.8 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded down, making it a great family vehicle. It has a standard front-wheel drive for the SE model while a 4MOTION AWD option is available for the Peak Edition SE, SEL, Peak Edition SEL, and SEL Premium R-Line trims. The Volkswagen Atlas also features a great 2.0 liter turbocharged inline-four engine that generates 269 hp with 273 lb-ft of torque.