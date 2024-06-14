5 Standard Tech Features On The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Line Worth Checking Out

Dynamic voice recognition, which comes standard in the Hyundai Elantra N Line, works similarly to the voice-activated search features that are available in other premium cars. This feature was designed in partnership between Hyundai and SoundHound and essentially helps you control your car with voice commands alone.

So, whether you're looking for the latest weather update, need to keep tabs on the real-time score of a game, or want to warm up the interior of the car, SoundHound's Voice AI uses your voice prompts to generate the information you need or make the required adjustments to your car — all without you having to take your hands off the steering wheel. This feature is not just about convenience; it also makes driving significantly safer, given that it can help prevent lane meandering, seeing as how you won't have to take your hands off the steering or your eyes off the road to adjust any settings.

To activate the dynamic voice recognition system and SoundHound's Voice AI, short-press the VR button on the steering wheel and speak clearly, so the microphone is able to pick up your voice. If it's your first time using this system, press the VR button and say "Help" so you can view some of the types of prompts that the system understands and responds to.