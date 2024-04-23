5 Affordable Subwoofers For Your Car
If you crave more bass from your car's audio system, you don't have to invest in premium subwoofer speakers to get decent sound quality. Many budget-friendly speakers offer a surprisingly good sound, so you can enjoy a warm, rich bass sound without going overboard.
If you're shopping for cheap subwoofers, distortion, and unbalanced frequency ranges are common issues to look out for. These are often found in low-quality speakers. Delay is another big issue poorly built models suffer from. Thankfully, several affordable options fix these issues so you can enjoy crisp audio from the comfort of your car.
To combat distortion and other audio issues, some companies offer specially designed technologies in select models to address sound problems seen in cheaper builds. Based on customer reviews and expert opinion, we've gathered the best affordable car subwoofers that deliver a punchy, high-performing bass. Whether upgrading your car's current audio system or replacing your blown built-in car speakers, here's our top pick of cheap subwoofers for your car.
Pioneer TS-A2500LB Subwoofer
First on the list is Pioneer's TS-A2500LB 10-inch Subwoofer. The speaker boasts a maximum power of 1200 W and a continuous power outage of 300 W RMS, denoting the dynamic range of the audio system. Part of Pioneer's A-series, which aims to deliver the quality of a full-size subwoofer, the compact 10-inch Subwoofer delivers a powerful bass while preserving sound characteristics. The speaker can currently be picked up from Amazon for $150, making it a great budget-friendly option for audiophiles.
Thanks to its three installation options, the subwoofer offers an easy setup process. You can choose to mount the subwoofer down-facing, upright, or on its side, giving you the flexibility to mount the subwoofer easily whatever your vehicle's storage type. Unlike traditional subwoofers, which sometimes require bending wires to mount properly, the TS-A2500LB subwoofer features angled terminals for effortless wiring.
With a cheaper price tag than premium subwoofers, one may expect a degradation in quality, but that's certainly not the case with Pioneer. Many Amazon customers are satisfied with the sound quality and dynamic range of the 10-inch subwoofer. Buyers also comment on the easy installation process, highlighting how the speaker's build saves space.
JL 10W0v3-4 Subwoofer
Another top subwoofer you can buy on a budget is the 10W0v3-4 Subwoofer from JL Audio. Packed with a 2-inch diameter voice coil and a specialized cooling system, the subwoofer delivers ample power without overheating. The JL 10W0v3-4 is designed to perform well in small-sealed and medium-sized ported enclosures, so you'll get adequate sound quality no matter how much space you have.
With a retail price of $149.99, the 4-ohm subwoofer features an impressive build quality for top performance and durability. The speaker is designed with JL's Dynamic Motor Analysis system, which aims to reduce distortion and offer a clean, linear sound. For extra protection, the subwoofer features a foam surround for durable use. JL also offers a steel mesh grille to protect your subwoofer from dust and debris.
Another defining quality is JL's Elevated Frame Cooling system. This technology delivers cool air directly to the voice coil (unlike other subwoofers, which utilize large holes), allowing for optimal cooling and consistent sound quality under changing audio parameters. The JL 10W0v3-4 Subwoofer boasts impressive features that bargain hunters won't miss.
Rockford Fosgate P2D2-10 Subwoofer
If you're looking for a bass that delivers an extra kick, the Rockford Fosgate P2 10-inch subwoofer delivers a punchy sound you can buy on a budget. Part of Rockford's Punch series, you can expect a strong bass sound under any conditions.
Priced at $149.99, there's a notable range of features that give the Rockford Fosgate a professional feel. Arguably, the most impressive feature is Rockford's Vertical Attach Surround Technique (VAST), which can increase the cone area up to 25%. This provides more air movement for a stronger, more impactful bass. Another standout feature is aluminum voice coil formers, which offer consistent cooling over long and heavy usage periods and are ideal for rock and heavy metal fans.
The Rockford Fosgate P2 subwoofer has 31/34 five-star reviews from verified buyers on car audio system supplier Crutchfield. Buyers are happy with the crisp sound quality and also highlight the subwoofer's ample performance across all music genres.
Skar EVL-10 2000W Subwoofer
If you own a larger vehicle or truck, Skar Audio's powerful EVL-10 subwoofer is a top choice to consider. Delivering maximum power of 2000W and 1000W RMS power, the EVL-10 subwoofer easily brings out low-end frequencies, offering a bold output in all environments.
As a more powerful model, the subwoofer is priced a little higher than other models, with an on-sale price of $178.49 at the time of writing. However, the price tag falls significantly below that of premium models.
The EVL-10 subwoofer offers many innovative technologies to provide flawless audio quality. The built-in cooling system is designed to maintain sound quality at higher volume levels or after prolonged use, making it a perfect car accessory for your next road trip.
The subwoofer boasts a rating of 4.9 stars on the manufacturer's website, based on over 250 reviews. Many users are pleased with the sound quality in contrast to other models, stating the speakers can deliver a loud but rich sound.
Rockville RW10CA Subwoofer
Another budget-friendly option with impressive sound is Rockville's RW10CA subwoofer. The 10-inch speaker, which costs $149.99 from the manufacturer or Amazon, offers high-quality bass at a low cost.
With its defining slim design, you can easily mount the subwoofer without taking up too much space. The speaker also offers high-level inputs for easy wiring so that you can install the subwoofer with minimal time and effort.
Sound customization options are endless with the RW10CA Subwoofer, so you can easily maximize the audio quality in your car. The speaker features volume control, a low-pass crossover filter, and a subsonic filter to remove inaudible frequencies. There's also a remote bass knob, so you can fine-tune the amount of bass to match your preference. The Rockville RW10CA subwoofer has 68% five-star ratings on Amazon, attracting customers who have limited space in their vehicles. Buyers are impressed by the subwoofer's strong performance and durability, with many commenting on the easy installation process.
Methodology
To determine the best affordable subwoofers for your car, we've gathered the opinions of car audio experts and checked user satisfaction rates to ensure you're not wasting your money. Reviews have been assessed from verified buyers on the manufacturers' websites as well as Amazon. The author is also an audio enthusiast, having attained a degree in music. All subwoofers are currently available for under $200, so you can enjoy high-quality audio on a budget.