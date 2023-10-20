Here's How To Tell If Your Car's Speakers Are Blown

While it's not a requirement for its operation, a quality speaker system is one of the most fun things you could have in your car. Everyone loves cruising the highway with their favorite tunes blasting out and shaking everything like a localized earthquake.

Of course, you shouldn't always have your music blasting at the absolute highest volume, as it can put some intense wear and tear on the speakers themselves. Remember, all that vibration is hitting the speakers in addition to their surroundings.

If your speakers are old or in bad shape, then eventually they'll blow out — either losing their sound entirely or delivering it in severely diminished, muffled quality. Since a speaker system is made up of so many individual speakers, though, it can be a little difficult to diagnose whether you actually have a speaker blowout, or if there's some other random problem with your car. If you want to find out, there are a few checks you can perform to verify.

Please note that the following checks should only be performed while your car is parked in a safe place like your home driveway. Don't attempt to diagnose speakers on the road — you have more important things to be focusing on.