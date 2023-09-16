Why Your Headphones Sound Muffled (And How To Fix It)

As ordinay and useful as headphones can be — either as a way to enjoy music and video without disturbing anyone around us or as a tool for better focusing without distraction — they're not impervious to wear and tear. It's possible that, over time or even right out of the box, you might encounter problems with the way your headset projects sound.

Muffled sound can be particularly irritating since it may convince you to increase the volume only to end up blasting your ears to a dangerous degree once the headphones are disconnected. That and it's just annoying in general to not be able to hear what you're trying to listen.

There are a number of factors that can lead to audio muffling from your headphones, though thankfully not all of them involve hardware issues or direct damage. The first thing you have to do is narrow down the possibilities, then you can start working on a fix or solution.