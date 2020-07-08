Hyundai unveils 2021 Elantra N Line renderings to whet your appetite

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line has a lot resting on its ‘Parametric Dynamic’ shoulders. And most recently, Hyundai released some teaser renderings of is upcoming high-performance Elantra N Line. If you’ve never heard of Hyundai’s N division, it’s essentially a skunkworks division similar to BMW’s M division and Audi’s RS.

And based on what we’re seeing, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line gained a couple of sporting elements to make it stand out from a standard model. “Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community.”

Based on the all-new seventh-generation Elantra, the newest N Line version is purported to be an entry point for Hyundai’s N brand, a trend started by the Veloster N and i30 N in Europe. Details are scarce, as expected, but Hyundai was kind enough to squeeze out some juice. According to the South Korean carmaker, the forthcoming Elantra N Line is distinguished by its low and wide stance. The car will have a sportier cascading grille design along with larger brakes and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The car will also have a plethora of N Line badging and signature gloss black accents including the side mirrors, window sidings, and side skirts. In the back, the Elantra N Line is not too shabby with single twin exhausts and a motorsports-inspired rear diffuser.

However, Hyundai failed to mention anything related to engine size and horsepower output. But if we’ll have a guess, we have a feeling the Elantra N Line will have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger lifted directly from the Veloster N. Producing 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, we reckon a six-speed manual gearbox is in the works, although we won’t mind the new dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters from the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N.

But then again, there’s a huge possibility of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill with around 200 horsepower. Hyundai’s newest Elantra N Line will arrive near the end of this year, hopefully. We can’t wait to try it out.