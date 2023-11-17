Pros And Cons Of Wireless Charging: Should You Ditch The Plug?

Wireless charging is one of the most convenient innovations ever to grace the mobile industry. Yes, it's not as ubiquitous as high-resolution screens or cameras, nor does it come cheap. But if you can afford it, wireless charging can make a difference in your day-to-day smartphone routine.

But there are questions like every outlier technology that is yet to become mainstream. In the case of wireless technology, the most common query is whether it's safe. Simply put, wireless charging is safe. As long as you stick with certified products, neither the charging gear poses any harm nor will it break things inside your phone.

The only problem with wireless charging is that the segment is fragmented. That means certain brands lock the best wireless charging to their proprietary products. Otherwise, in the smartphone segment, it's mostly a smooth sailing journey without any serious hazards. So, if you're pondering whether it's safe to ditch the cord in favor of wireless charging, you can safely side with the latter.