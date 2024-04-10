Where Are Hyundai Cars And SUVs Made?

Hyundai is one of the most popular car brands in the United States today. In fact, in 2023, Hyundai was the sixth best-selling auto brand in the entire country, beating popular names like Nissan, Ram, Subaru, and even Jeep. Despite the automaker's popularity, many people are less familiar with the Hyundai brand than other beloved import names, like Honda and Toyota. However, unlike those companies and contrary to popular belief, Hyundai is not from Japan. The automaker is actually from South Korea, and it has been producing vehicles since 1967.

Hyundai first entered the U.S. market in 1986 with the release of the Excell, a subcompact car available either as a sedan or hatchback. Since then, the company has only grown in popularity and sales, and some of its most reliable and prominent models in the U.S. include the Hyundai Tuscon, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Santa Fe.

But where are Hyundai vehicles made? We know that Hyundai is a South Korean company, but does the automaker maintain production centers outside of its home country? The answer is yes, but not to the extent of other manufacturers like Honda, a company that builds many of its cars right here in the U.S. Hyundai's primary manufacturing facility is located in Ulsan, South Korea. However, the company also operates one manufacturing center in Alabama, as well as a couple of other research and design offices across the U.S. Let's dive in and explore Hyundai's manufacturing locations at home and abroad.