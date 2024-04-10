Where Are Hyundai Cars And SUVs Made?
Hyundai is one of the most popular car brands in the United States today. In fact, in 2023, Hyundai was the sixth best-selling auto brand in the entire country, beating popular names like Nissan, Ram, Subaru, and even Jeep. Despite the automaker's popularity, many people are less familiar with the Hyundai brand than other beloved import names, like Honda and Toyota. However, unlike those companies and contrary to popular belief, Hyundai is not from Japan. The automaker is actually from South Korea, and it has been producing vehicles since 1967.
Hyundai first entered the U.S. market in 1986 with the release of the Excell, a subcompact car available either as a sedan or hatchback. Since then, the company has only grown in popularity and sales, and some of its most reliable and prominent models in the U.S. include the Hyundai Tuscon, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Santa Fe.
But where are Hyundai vehicles made? We know that Hyundai is a South Korean company, but does the automaker maintain production centers outside of its home country? The answer is yes, but not to the extent of other manufacturers like Honda, a company that builds many of its cars right here in the U.S. Hyundai's primary manufacturing facility is located in Ulsan, South Korea. However, the company also operates one manufacturing center in Alabama, as well as a couple of other research and design offices across the U.S. Let's dive in and explore Hyundai's manufacturing locations at home and abroad.
Hyundai's manufacturing centers
Hyundai's Ulsan, South Korea, manufacturing plant is responsible for producing most of the automaker's vehicles. The South Korean facility is the second-largest automotive manufacturing center in the entire world. It's a 54-million-square-foot plant, complete with a 2.8-mile test track, a $40-million wind tunnel, and 34,000 on-site employees. Hyundai builds the bulk of its cars in the Ulsan facility, including popular models like the Hyundai Veloster, Hyundai Accent, and Hyundai Sonata.
While most Hyundai cars and SUVs are produced in the brand's home country, the company maintains manufacturing plants abroad, too. In the North American market, one of the most important of Hyundai's foreign production facilities is located in Montgomery, Alabama. The Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant is responsible for producing some of the company's top-selling models, like the Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hyundai Tuscon. The 3.4-million-square-foot facility employs roughly 3,000 workers and produces more than 390,000 cars each year. The plant serves North American markets, including the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and it built a record-setting 399,550 vehicles in 2013.
Outside of vehicle manufacturing plants, Hyundai also operates a couple of research and design centers in the U.S. The Hyundai America Technical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, employs roughly 4,100 workers and is responsible for producing concept cars and exploring new technologies, like solar and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Across the country, the Hyundai California Design Center creates both production cars and concept vehicles, including a new sport utility vehicle and a luxury sedan.
Remember, several of Hyundai's most popular models are made here in the States. If you can't remember which cars are produced in the Alabama plant, don't worry. Simply visit your local dealership and ask about their inventory of U.S.-made vehicles.