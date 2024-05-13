Honda Accord: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

If you're thinking of buying a used Accord, models built in the new millennium are a safer bet and were the starting point we used in our selections below.

Our first recommended models will be from the seventh generation, which introduced a more powerful V6 engine and an increase in interior room for passengers. While the first years of production are known for transmission issues, the 2006 and 2007 model years appear to have alleviated the shifting woes and are considered to be among the more reliable older Accords. These are still old vehicles, making one of the following newer models a smart choice if you can swing it.

As with many vehicles of successive generations, the eighth generation of Accord added more passenger room and horsepower. It was the first of Accords to use i-VTEC, providing better low- and mid-range power while also boosting efficiency. While earlier versions were known for easily warped brake rotors and oil consumption, the 2011 and 2012 models have addressed these issues — earning CarComplaint's "Seal of Pretty Good" designation.

If your wallet allows, the 2021 Accord is considered a fine example of the tenth generation, with few reported mechanical issues. This era of Accord eliminated the coupe body style and V6 as options, pivoting to turbocharged four cylinders and four doors across the line. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto became standard throughout the model range, while the vehicle's size and interior space grew to full-size territory.