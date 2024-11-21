These High-Resale Value SUVs Are A Smart Buyer's Best Bet

Buying a new car comes with a few inherent downsides. Suddenly, you become a lot more conscious about door dings, stone chips, and interior scuffs. Finding the right setting on the car's infotainment system isn't as intuitive as it once was, and squeezing the car into tight spaces becomes a more stressful process than before. Of course, all these minor inconveniences pale in comparison to the biggest new car downside: depreciation.

New cars will almost invariably lose value as soon as they're driven off the dealership lot, and will continue to lose value every mile they're driven and day that they're on the road. The average car will be worth 42.4% of its value after five years according to data from KBB. However, not all cars lose value quite so fast. In fact, some new cars significantly outperform the rest, and can retain over 50% of their value after half a decade of use.

Buyers looking for a new SUV that retains its value better than most aren't short on choice, since top performers can be found in a wide variety of segments. Using valuation data from KBB, SlashGear identified the best SUVs for value retention across the SUV spectrum, from six-figure luxury off-roaders to budget-oriented family haulers.

