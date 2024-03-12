The Cybertruck's Awful Tent Accessory Might Be One Of Tesla's Biggest Let Downs Yet

A lot of things about the launch of the Cybertruck have been less than impressive. Fans who've been following the announcements made by Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have noted that several of the promises that were made early on about the futuristic car didn't come to pass. There were production delays and several small changes to the car's design since its initial reveal. Then there's the matter of the cost of the car being way more expensive than Musk first promised.

Even with all of that, however, one of the biggest letdowns to date has to be the truck's underwhelming new tent accessory — The Cybertruck Basecamp. This isn't to be confused with the third-party expandable Form Camper which is shown working with the Cybertruck. This new tent was designed by Tesla to work exclusively with the Cybertruck.

One of the primary points that Tesla has been nailing home in the Cybertruck's marketing is that it is an all-terrain vehicle designed to go anywhere. This tent accessory was meant to build off that idea, encouraging Cybertruck owners to take their space-age cars into the wilderness so they could sleep in comfort under the stars. It's a good idea in theory, but it seems that the price and design don't exactly match the vision that Tesla fans were sold on.