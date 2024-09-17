2025 Toyota Highlander Revealed: Here's What's New
Since the Toyota Highlander made its debut in 2000, Toyota has regularly updated this popular crossover with new features. The last update to the Highlander came a little less than a year ago when Toyota released the 2024 model year vehicle with a larger 12.3-inch, touchscreen panel, and a hands-free liftgate option offered as standard across all variants. Previously, Toyota also released a larger variant of the Highlander — the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander — which could easily accommodate full-sized adults in the last row, with room to spare for luggage.
Toyota has now taken covers off the 2025 model year Toyota Highlander with several key updates. Significant changes to the 2025 model year Highlander include the availability of an AWD option on all Hybrid models of the car. These cars also get a refreshed "Beyond Zero HEV" badge. Toyota continues to offer the Highlander without a hybrid powertrain option as well.
Alongside the standard variants of the Highlander, Toyota has also announced the release of an all-new 25th Edition model of the vehicle to commemorate the Highlander's silver jubilee. This variant is offered only with a Hybrid powertrain, and gets distinctive styling and branding elements to distinguish it from other Highlander variants. Features that distinguish the 25h Edition model from other variants include the distinctively styled 20-inch alloy wheels, a new Portobello interior trim, special 25th edition floor, and cargo mats, and a 25th edition logo puddle amps and door sills.
2025 Toyota Highlander: Engine and powertrain options
To understand the complete 2025 Toyota Highlander lineup, it is important to remember that Toyota offers the vehicle with two engine options; a standard gasoline vehicle that gets a 2.4-liter engine, and a second Hybrid Electric Vehicle that combines the power of a 2.5 liter gasoline engine as well as an electric motor.
The standard, non-HEV variant of the Toyota Highlander gets Toyota's tried and tested 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 265hp of power and a healthy 310 lb-ft of torque. This variant of the Highlander also gets a Stop and Start Engine system that enhances fuel efficiency. This engine is paired with a direct shift 8-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission that also gets several driving modes. Select trims of these gasoline-only models also get a mechanical AWD system to prevent wheel slippage. The AWD-equipped Highlander Turbo is rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds and also comes with features like Trailer Sway Control (TSC) to minimize uncontrolled trailer movement.
Moving on to the Hybrid Electric Variant, this one features a 2.5 Liter L4HV DOHC engine that is mated to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Combined, these two powertrains are rated for 243 hp of power, while the gasoline engine makes around 175 lb-ft of torque. This lower torque figure also means that the HEV Highlander models are rated to tow only 3,500 pounds, a much lower figure than the ICE-only model.
2025 Toyota Highlander: All the variants, pricing and availability
Toyota offers the 2025 Highlander in a total of 10 different trim levels divided equally between the gasoline and hybrid variants. We start with the five trims of the gasoline-only variant which begins with the base LE and XLE variants (each offered in separate FWD and AWD options). Then there is the mid-tier XSE variant that is only sold in an AWD avatar. This variant is followed by the two top-end "Limited" variants in FWD and AWD options and a top-of-the-line AWD Platinum option that gets all the bells and whistles.
While the LE and XLE trims shod 18-inch wheels, the XSE, Limited, and Platinum trims boast larger 20-inch alloys. Also pertinent to note is that the lower-priced LE, XLE, and XSE trims of the Toyota Highlander get a 7-inch MID, and the higher-end trims feature a larger 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.
If you opt for the HEV option, you have five variants to choose from, split between the Hybrid XLE AWD, Hybrid XLE Nightshade AWD, Hybrid Limited AWD, Hybrid Limited 25th Edition, and the Hybrid Platinum AWD variants. Like on the gasoline-only variants, you will need to upgrade to the higher-end trims to enjoy the larger 12.3-inch MID with only the Hybrid Limited models and above getting it. The entry-level XLE AWD and XLE Nightshade models come with a smaller 7-inch display.
Toyota expects these 2025 Highlander models to reach U.S. dealerships by November 2024. The company stopped short of revealing the prices of all variants but has indicated that the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing for the base variants will start at $39,520 on the LE grade FWD model, excluding the Dealer Processing and Handling fee.