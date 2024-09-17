2025 Toyota Highlander Revealed: Here's What's New

Since the Toyota Highlander made its debut in 2000, Toyota has regularly updated this popular crossover with new features. The last update to the Highlander came a little less than a year ago when Toyota released the 2024 model year vehicle with a larger 12.3-inch, touchscreen panel, and a hands-free liftgate option offered as standard across all variants. Previously, Toyota also released a larger variant of the Highlander — the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander — which could easily accommodate full-sized adults in the last row, with room to spare for luggage.

Advertisement

Toyota has now taken covers off the 2025 model year Toyota Highlander with several key updates. Significant changes to the 2025 model year Highlander include the availability of an AWD option on all Hybrid models of the car. These cars also get a refreshed "Beyond Zero HEV" badge. Toyota continues to offer the Highlander without a hybrid powertrain option as well.

Alongside the standard variants of the Highlander, Toyota has also announced the release of an all-new 25th Edition model of the vehicle to commemorate the Highlander's silver jubilee. This variant is offered only with a Hybrid powertrain, and gets distinctive styling and branding elements to distinguish it from other Highlander variants. Features that distinguish the 25h Edition model from other variants include the distinctively styled 20-inch alloy wheels, a new Portobello interior trim, special 25th edition floor, and cargo mats, and a 25th edition logo puddle amps and door sills.

Advertisement