10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ford Explorer (New Or Used)
Ford is known for many things. It's an all-American company that innovates with a vast array of vehicles. Plenty of memorable Ford truck commercials have shown off how durable and reliable the vehicles are, to the point where it's no wonder why the brand is so popular. When it comes to a truly dependable vehicle, families have realized the many perks to owning a Ford Explorer over the years.
The Explorer helped blaze the trail for the rise of the SUV. In fact, since its introduction in 1990, the Ford Explorer has become one of the most successful models in Ford history thanks to a bevy of features to appease families and solo travelers alike. However, if you've never owned an Explorer before, there are a couple of things to consider.
A brand new Explorer may look great on paper, but you really need to consider whether it's suitable for what you need. The same principle applies to used Explorers, as you may need to perform some due diligence to ensure you aren't getting something that's already a dud. Here are some important points to bear in mind when you're on the market for a new SUV so that you don't wind up with buyer's remorse.
A new 2024 Ford Explorer starts at $38,000 (or more depending on the trim)
A new 2024 Ford Explorer begins at $38,000, while the 2025 Explorers start at $41,350. That may seem like a lot of money, but the Explorer is relatively on par with similar mid-size SUVs, such as the 2024 Mazda CX-90, which starts at just under $38,000. It all comes down to what's best for your needs, but remember that those prices are where these vehicles begin.
The price tag for a new Explorer can quickly increase depending on the trim you get. For example, the Ford Explorer XLT starts at just over $40,000, but it comes with LED Signature lighting as well as enhanced seating material. Even that looks like a steal compared to the Ford Explorer Platinum, which includes a 12-speaker audio system, twin-panel moonroof, and leather seats. All of that can be yours for about $57,000.
It's easy to get wrapped up in all of the shiny bells and whistles, but it's important to be cognizant of what you need most out of a vehicle and what your budget can reasonably be. A mid-size SUV is often a necessity for larger families, but the price can be more manageable by foregoing some additional features.
You'll have to choose between power and fuel efficiency
In the past, SUVs have been major gas guzzlers, but with increasing fuel costs, manufacturers seem to understand that people would like a huge vehicle without spending an arm and a leg at the pump. Many SUVs now come with hybrid models, and while Ford Explorers have dabbled with that feature in the past, the 2024 Explorer notably didn't come with a hybrid option. The Explorer's mileage isn't bad, but you'll ultimately have to choose whether you want greater horsepower or better fuel economy.
There are a couple of engine options available with modern Explorers. The 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine is capable of producing 300 horsepower while offering 21 miles per gallon in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. On the other hand, there may be drivers who want to push the pedal to the metal at the expense of mileage. In that case, Explorers can also come with a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, which can give you up to 400 horsepower, but fuel efficient drops immensely. This engine only gives you 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.
The 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine would probably be better for those who plan on going on longer trips in their Explorer. Those who expect to haul a ton of gear regularly may do better with the extra horsepower offered by the 3.0 EcoBoost V6 engine.
The Ford Explorer typically costs more to repair than other SUVs
The initial purchase price is merely one expense a person has to consider when it comes to owning a vehicle. There's also the matter of repair costs. Ideally, a brand new SUV won't require much in the way of repairs right away. It all comes down to how often you drive it and whether you push it beyond its capabilities by trying to tow large loads. Ultimately, Ford Explorers tend to cost more to repair in the long run compared to other mid-size SUVs.
Over the course of 10 years, it's estimated that an Explorer will cost owners roughly $9,300 in maintenance and repairs. You can help ensure greater longevity by rotating the tires and changing the oil once every 5,000 miles while adhering to a standard maintenance schedule for all other parts. This makes the Explorer more costly in the long run compared to something like the Mazda CX-5, which only tends to cost about $7,700 in maintenance and repairs in the first decade of ownership.
Additionally, there's a 26.6% chance of a major repair (meaning anything that costs more than $500 to fix) within those first 10 years. $9,300 is an average, and with proper care and maintenance, it's feasible you won't wind up paying that much.
A comfy interior for mostly everybody
A major selling point of any SUV is that these cars typically have ample room on the inside so that you and all of your passengers are comfy on long rides. Reviews have noted how the first two rows of the 2024 Ford Explorer are pretty comfy for those people, but the third row gets questionable. Apparently, it's not ideal for anyone too tall, as the seat's pretty close to the floor. Still, this may not be a problem for families with little kids they can put back there.
There's a good amount of interior storage space for store bags and luggage. The trunk on its own provides 18.2 cubic feet of space to fit whatever you need right behind the third row. However, you can lower the backseat to get access to a total of 47.9 cubic feet of room to put all your groceries or other items. If it's only going to be you and one other person in the car, you can even lower the second row of seats to get 87.8 cubic feet of cargo space.
The 2024 Explorer isn't the most spacious SUV on the market, but it should be fine for day-to-day needs. Just make sure no one too tall is in the third row for lengthy road trips.
Avoid Ford Explorers between 2002 and 2006
Buying a used Ford Explorer can be a great way to save on overall costs. The Ford Explorer has been a reliable vehicle for many years, but it's crucial to be mindful of certain years being worse than others. By and large, the third generation from 2002 to 2006 should be avoided at all costs. Throughout this generation, many drivers reported transmission issues, and there were many reports of cracks and other body problems shortly after purchasing the SUV.
While there are several Ford Explorers to avoid, there are plenty of great years, too. Ford really seems to have ironed out the kinks after 2006, with the 2019 and 2024 models really being standouts, and things are looking bright for the 2025 Explorer.
When buying used, be mindful of any recall notices for particular years, which tend to be commonplace in the automotive industry. For example, Explorers made between 2011 and 2019 may have issues with the A-pillar exterior trim coming loose on the windshield. Look up any recalls for the particular used Explorer you want to purchase to ensure the previous owner has addressed any concerns.
Ford Explorers can last between 80,000 and 200,000 miles
A car's an investment, and you want to make sure you get the most out of it. Ford Explorers typically last anywhere between 80,000 and 200,000 miles, although yours could last a lot longer with adequate maintenance. If you drive the American average of around 12,000 miles annually, that means your Explorer could last between seven and 17 years, assuming it's brand new with no miles on it.
You want to ensure you follow the proper maintenance calendar, and pay attention to the most common dashboard lights to address any problems as soon as they arise. Ford Explorers can have issues with the timing chain between 60,000 and 100,000 miles, so make sure to replace it at that point to keep it running smoothly.
Certain factors can impact the longevity of your Explorer, such as the conditions in which you drive it. Frequently taking it off-roading or living in an area without many paved roads can place a greater strain on your SUV's components. It may fall closer to the shorter end of the scale, but as always, prompt maintenance can make all the difference.
The 2024 Ford Explorer comes with all the safety features you'd want
There's an eternal debate as to whether large or small cars are safer on the road. SUVs have more room to absorb an impact, but there's the increased risk of rolling over. It's critical to be aware of how safe overall any vehicle is, and by and large, the 2024 Ford Explorer seems to be pretty ideal for protecting passengers.
Newer Explorer models come with an array of safety features, including reverse brake assist, rear parking sensors, and auto high-beams. Additionally, it's outfitted with Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist+, which offers blind spot assistance as well as automatic emergency braking.
The 2024 Explorer was also a Top Safety Pick+ with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, earning high marks across all categories except for seat belt reminders. These kinds of high marks are seen in Explorers going back at least several years, so parents can feel confident in driving their kids around in one.
Ford Explorers lose about half their value after five years
It goes without saying that when the time comes to sell your vehicle, you're not going to get anywhere near what you paid for it. When it comes to depreciate with the Ford Explorer, estimates suggest it loses 51.1% of its value within the first five years, with 35.1% of that value being lost within the first three alone.
It's not the worst depreciation within a midsize SUV, but it's not necessarily the best. For example, the Toyota Highlander only depreciates 41.3% over five years. In contrast, the Nissan Armada loses 52% of its value over the same time period.
One possible explanation for why Ford Explorers depreciate so severely in just a few years could be due to those high maintenance costs mentioned previously. After five years, an Explorer may need some extensive repairs in the near future, which makes it a dicier proposition for anyone considering buying the SUV used.
It has good handling for a vehicle this size
In the past, SUVs haven't handled all that well, at least compared to standard sedans. There are several reasons for this, such as the fact SUVs tend to have a higher center of gravity, which makes them inherently less stable. The bigger bodies also tend to make cornering more difficult, but it would appear that more recent versions of the Ford Explorer from 2024 and 2025 are better than most.
Reviews have noted how the solid handling on recent Explorers makes for smoother rides compared to midsize SUVs of the past. However, for the best ride possible, drivers may want to opt for the Ford Explorer ST trim, which comes with a stiffer suspension for greater stability. The Ford Explorer can also handle any kind of conditions you have to drive in with the Explorer's Terrain Management System, including Eco, which enhances fuel economy, as well as Tow, which assists with hauling a lot of gear.
The Ford Explorer handles off-roading well
A major appeal of getting an SUV is that it tends to be better-equipped for off-roading excursions. For anyone expecting to take their Ford Explorer into the wilderness often, the Timberline trim seems more than capable for the task.
In a 2021 press release, future chief operating officer of Ford Kumar Galhotra noted that the "Timberline hits a new sweet spot with these customers who want an ideal combination of passenger space, moderate off-road capability and great manners around town." The Timberline trim also comes with a higher ground clearance as well as steel skid plates to make the SUV better capable of withstanding harsher impacts. Of course, if you do take your Explorer off-road, don't forget to bring your tire repair kit.
A variety of living situations may warrant purchasing an SUV. From having a bunch of kids to frequent camping trips, sometimes you need the extra space and power, and with so many models available on the market, you want to be certain you're getting something you can rely on. With this information, you can look at Ford Explorers from any year and have a good idea of what to ask about.