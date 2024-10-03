10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Ford Explorer (New Or Used)

Ford is known for many things. It's an all-American company that innovates with a vast array of vehicles. Plenty of memorable Ford truck commercials have shown off how durable and reliable the vehicles are, to the point where it's no wonder why the brand is so popular. When it comes to a truly dependable vehicle, families have realized the many perks to owning a Ford Explorer over the years.

The Explorer helped blaze the trail for the rise of the SUV. In fact, since its introduction in 1990, the Ford Explorer has become one of the most successful models in Ford history thanks to a bevy of features to appease families and solo travelers alike. However, if you've never owned an Explorer before, there are a couple of things to consider.

A brand new Explorer may look great on paper, but you really need to consider whether it's suitable for what you need. The same principle applies to used Explorers, as you may need to perform some due diligence to ensure you aren't getting something that's already a dud. Here are some important points to bear in mind when you're on the market for a new SUV so that you don't wind up with buyer's remorse.

