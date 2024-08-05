The Best Years For Ford Explorer (And Some To Avoid)

Given its popularity today in both its classic and resurrected forms, it's hard to believe there was ever a time when any generation of Ford Bronco wasn't popular. And yet, in 1990, Bronco II sales were low enough to justify discontinuing the model. However, Ford still believed that a small SUV had a place in the market. Thus, the Ford Explorer was born in 1991, five years before the last Bronco II rolled off the line.

The first Explorers were built off the frame of the Ford Ranger pickup, another beloved model from Ford, while keeping the suspension setup of the Bronco II. Later generations would see changes to every aspect of the vehicle, from frame and exterior to interior and safety features. Honestly, the Explorer has had some of the wildest highs and lows of any vehicle. Certain model years are beloved among enthusiasts, while others are vilified for their shortcomings. But how is one to know which years are the best, and which are to be avoided?

I've personally worked on Fords, and owned Rangers, for as long as I've had a license — over 20 years. They're generally easy to fix, parts are almost always available, and they last forever if you stay on top of maintenance. On top of my experience with the brand, I've also done the research, searching websites and reviews from trusted sources, as well as asking friends in the industry. Combining those resources, we've come up with this list of six of the best years for the Explorer, one from each generation, from the model's 1991 debut to today. We've also listed four of the worst years of Ford's SUV, so be sure to avoid them like the plague.