The Best Years For Ford Explorer (And Some To Avoid)
Given its popularity today in both its classic and resurrected forms, it's hard to believe there was ever a time when any generation of Ford Bronco wasn't popular. And yet, in 1990, Bronco II sales were low enough to justify discontinuing the model. However, Ford still believed that a small SUV had a place in the market. Thus, the Ford Explorer was born in 1991, five years before the last Bronco II rolled off the line.
The first Explorers were built off the frame of the Ford Ranger pickup, another beloved model from Ford, while keeping the suspension setup of the Bronco II. Later generations would see changes to every aspect of the vehicle, from frame and exterior to interior and safety features. Honestly, the Explorer has had some of the wildest highs and lows of any vehicle. Certain model years are beloved among enthusiasts, while others are vilified for their shortcomings. But how is one to know which years are the best, and which are to be avoided?
I've personally worked on Fords, and owned Rangers, for as long as I've had a license — over 20 years. They're generally easy to fix, parts are almost always available, and they last forever if you stay on top of maintenance. On top of my experience with the brand, I've also done the research, searching websites and reviews from trusted sources, as well as asking friends in the industry. Combining those resources, we've come up with this list of six of the best years for the Explorer, one from each generation, from the model's 1991 debut to today. We've also listed four of the worst years of Ford's SUV, so be sure to avoid them like the plague.
1993 Ford Explorer: Best
The 1993 Ford Explorer was an easy sell for enthusiasts of the new SUV's design, especially once the initial engineering issues from its first two years of production were ironed out. A little fold-up center console armrest allows for a sixth passenger, although where that person is supposed to put their legs is anyone's guess, given the center cup holder on the floor. Options that made the '93 Explorer's Limited package even more desirable included a roof console, alloy wheels, and trim that matched the vehicle's body color. However, the car's Bronco II heritage means it's still a little skinny and a little tall for an SUV, which can leave drivers of more modern sport utility vehicles or cars a little nervous around corners.
Customers give the 1993 Explorer a rating of over four (out of five) in all six review categories on Kelley Blue Book's website, and fans of the vehicle talk about its bulletproof 4.0-liter V6 engine and responsive power steering. While it's not necessarily the best suited for off-road performance, plenty of enthusiasts have made the necessary modifications, and while this particular model is over 30 years old, there are still plenty to be found for a few thousand dollars. It's a roomy vehicle that lasts long enough to still be worth a look — if you're willing to put some work into restoring it.
We'll leave you with a piece of trivia about the beloved 1993 Ford Explorer: a modified version of this vehicle was featured in Jurassic Park, the undisputed greatest movie ever made.
2001 Ford Explorer: Best
The second generation of Explorer was introduced in 1995, but the 2001 model year was when things really clicked. Current owners of this 23 year old vehicle boast that regular maintenance has kept their Explorers running well over 100,000 miles. The vehicle's cargo area is spacious in both two- and four-door configurations, and the 4x4 function works great in both rain and snow. And if we're being frank, the few complaints registered on some sites are laughable, with people expressing disappointment — after their purchase — that the vehicle they bought only has two doors, or that it "only" got up to 225k on the odometer before needing to be retired.
This model year was also my first exposure to the vehicle, as the veterinarian I worked for back in the '00s had transformed his '01 Eddie Bauer edition Explorer — a vehicle he'd bought brand new — into a mobile veterinary unit for horse care. Needless to say, the suspension took a beating on the many dirt roads we used, and the spacious interior was packed full of portable x-ray equipment, medical tools, and lockboxes with necessary drugs and medications. Despite all that extra weight, the ride was consistently comfortable, and the "death roll" present in earlier models was barely present, even on unpaved roads. The optional 5.0-liter V8 represented a significant upgrade in power, which was great when we towed horse trailers but did drop the vehicle's gas mileage down to an EPA combined 15 mpg.
2002 Ford Explorer: Avoid
The first Explorer we'll tell you to avoid is the Explorer everyone will tell you to avoid. The rankings on Car Complaints, a site that tracks complaints lodged to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) put this early SUV at the top of its "worst cars" list by a mile, with its nearly 4000 complaints outranking the second ranked vehicle by over 2000. Results like that are almost impressive, to be honest!
Transmission failures were common with the '02 Explorer, often requiring over $3000 in repairs. I can say from experience that replacing the transmission on this Explorer is not a fun job, but it is one that becomes monumentally easier after you've done several — and Ford did its part to give mechanics like myself several opportunities to improve our skills. Wheel bearings (sometimes all four, sometimes just one) often fail around 90,000 miles, and cosmetic cracks and paint peeling are the norm for this vehicle as well. 10 recalls affected this vehicle, including one that affected 4.5 million vehicles over several model years.
Timing chain issues, coolant leaks from its plastic manifold, climate control problems, and even spark plug ejection have all been reported by owners of the 2002 Ford Explorer. And while there are exceptions — I have a friend whose '02 is still running strong despite a need for shocks, brakes, and tires — this is undoubtedly one Explorer that's nearly impossible to recommend, regardless of price or condition.
2004 Ford Explorer: Avoid
Grabbing a score of 19 out of a possible 100 in the reliability category from Consumer Reports, the 2004 Explorer is another low point in the third generation of Ford's SUV. This is a vehicle so universally hated that Car Complaints refers to it as "one of our worst vehicles on record." Much like the 2002 Explorer, transmission continued to be a problem, with slippage and outright failure being common issues. Recalls were issued for headlamp and side reflector issues as well as some problems with replacement windshield glass not safely shattering as it should. Overall, the '04 was a failure on Ford's part, and another reason the third generation of Explorer didn't last long.
Since we're talking about Explorers to avoid, it's important to bring up the controversy that involved both Ford and its former business partner of over 100 years, Firestone Tires. The massive Ford Firestone safety scandal caused the deaths of over 200 people — it was a result of a combination of avoidable issues on the part of both companies, with defective tires and consistent rollover tendencies contributing to the whole mess. While Ford's engineering and U.S. government intervention eventually led to the Explorer being one of the safer vehicles on the road, it's still worth learning why every mechanic you'll ever meet refers to them as "Ford Exploders."
2005 Ford Explorer: Best
While we've seen the 2005 model year occasionally referred to as one to avoid, it's the best available option from the four years of the Explorer's third generation. As is often the case, the final year of the generation was when issues started to get smoothed out. However, this is still the weakest of the venerable Ford SUV's generations — even at its best, this Explorer still had transmission issues. It also kept up the trend of a vertical split forming in the middle of the tailgate, an issue you will never not notice once it's been brought to your attention. Seriously, look at any Ford Explorer from the model's inception through the 2005 model year — it's a minor miracle to see one without a crack that goes right through Ford's logo above the license plate.
However, the 2005 Explorer does have a few things going for it. AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control helped to even out the rollover issues that Explorers had from the start, and available options like a power moonroof and DVD entertainment system transformed the SUV into a full-on luxury vehicle. Consumer Reports shows that the vehicle's owners rate its driving experience and value fairly high, and reviews on other sites feature current owners of the '05 model boasting about 200,000 or even 360,000-plus mileage and impressive 4WD performance.
2010 Ford Explorer: Best
This one's another final year model for its generation, and like the one we just talked about, the 2010 Ford Explorer brings improvements and enhancements that make it the best of its stable.
The fourth generation of Explorer featured upgrades to both its interior and exterior, alongside an improved safety suite that included side curtain airbags and stability control. Revised suspension, a quieter cabin, and power third-row folding seats were available alongside dozens of options that upgraded everything from the sound system to the exterior light package.
The 2010 in particular is well-liked because of its size, off road handling, and power — especially in the Eddie Bauer or Limited models, where the V8 is available. Even without the upgraded motor, the Explorer's 4.6-liter engine provides 300 lb-ft of torque and 292 hp, making it great for towing a boat or camper for weekend trips with the crew.
While it was not the best sport utility vehicle available at the time, and the newly-introduced crossover lineup was gaining traction, the popularity of the Ford Explorer was so overwhelming that its sales continued to prosper while other, better equipped SUVs from other manufacturers did not.
2016 Ford Explorer: Avoid
When the Explorer succeeds, it plays to its strengths: passenger comfort, a large cargo area, and a familiar exterior. When it fails, it's almost always something that isn't immediately visible, like the transmission issues of earlier models we've discussed. For the 2016 Ford Explorer, a standout problem was the fact that parts simply weren't properly attached to the vehicle.
With 12 recalls, including several that involved failures where parts just fell off, the 2016 Explorer was a poorly assembled mess. And these weren't just trim pieces either; the fuel tank, front axle, and rear suspension toe link were all improperly secured. The lack of quality connections wasn't limited to the suspension and exterior, either. Front seat cushions and seat back frames were poorly put together as well, and could come apart during a crash.
Issues with the AC, exterior paint, and interior trim are also common as these vehicles age. Compressors failed earlier than expected, and the engine block was also known to overheat, resulting in a fire. Simply put, the 2016 is put together worse than the Lego car you drunkenly assembled for your nephew last weekend — and that thing featured a toilet for the drivers' seat.
2019 Ford Explorer: Best
Another to take part in the trend of the best Explorers coming near the end of their generations, 2019 was the final year of the fifth generation. This streamlined Explorer was more crossover than full sports utility vehicle, and the Explorer Sport model offered a capable twin-turbo V6 that put out 365 hp.
The Explorer's comfortable ride, Sync 3 infotainment package with optional Wi-Fi hotspot, towing capacity of up to 5000 pounds, and a large cargo area behind its third row of seating all added to the vehicle's appeal. A spacious but quiet cabin, reasonably comfortable third-row seating, and 180 degree cameras that even feature a self-washing function round out the 2019 Explorer's positive traits. Even owners who had problems with the vehicle still took the time to praise its power and handling before getting into the little annoyances.
With only three recalls and minimal complaints when compared to other model years, the 2019 Explorer reigns as the best version of the fifth generation of the Ford SUV.
2020 Ford Explorer: Avoid
The first Ford Explorer of the model's sixth generation definitely represented a drop in the reputation that the Explorer had built up since the disasters of the early aughts. 2020 was a redesign year, but it wasn't the debut Ford's engineers were hoping for. A whopping 20 recalls make this one of the worst Explorers that's readily available in used car dealerships today.
The 2020 Ford Explorer's recall list reads like a greatest hits album of Explorer failures. The transmission was reported to get stuck in lower gears, which could cause engine stalling or loss of power — kind of a throwback to the issues of the first three generations of the Explorer. Loose or brittle lower control arm bolts, poorly secured seat belts, improperly mounted airbags, loose motor mount fasteners, and even bad welds in the fuel system and drive shaft led to recalls, bringing to mind the poor construction of 2016's model year. Over 200 complaints were submitted to the NHTSA for various drivetrain problems as well.
On top of these major issues, a lot of little things just don't work. Plastic trim pieces don't line up or meet properly, giving the vehicle a cheap look. Audio quality, even with the optional upgrade package, is incredibly poor. The rear view camera display is too small and can't be resized (when it works, that is — there was a recall for the camera, too) and the entire center display looks like someone set an iPad on a tray in the center of the console, and Ford couldn't even be bothered to set the thing in landscape mode.
In short, it's a bad SUV, a bad Ford, and a bad choice for your next vehicle.
2024 Ford Explorer: Best
The last year of the sixth generation of Explorers was praised for its safety, infotainment system, and balance. While pricey, the Explorer name was enough to keep Ford enthusiasts placated, and the '24's performance, tech, and massive cargo area enticed some undecided SUV buyers to switch to the Blue Oval.
Little changed from the 2023 edition of the Explorer, but with no recalls to its name versus eight for the '23, the 2024 model year wins out in our book. Reviewers note that both engine options, the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost (one of the best EcoBoost generations) and the twin turbo 3.0-liter V6, exhibit good acceleration, and the vehicle has the towing capacity and interior cargo space Explorers are known for. Handling is also a highlight of the 2024 Explorer, a far cry from the "death roll" that early SUVs including the Explorer often experienced during sharp turns because of their tall narrow bodies.
With the seventh generation of Explorers coming in 2025, it will be interesting to see what direction Ford's venerable SUV will head in once these new vehicles start getting on the road. We've seen some dramatic highs and terrifying lows since the model's debut in 1991.
SlashGear has already published a rundown of our first drive of the 2025 Ford Explorer ST, along with a handy explainer of what that ST stands for.
Methodology
SlashGear's recommendations and warnings about these Ford Explorer model years come from a variety of sources. Primarily, my experience as an automotive technician over 15 years, followed by a few more writing about vehicles, tools, and the automotive industry, informed my initial picks. I also researched reliability ratings from a number of reputable sources, including Consumer Reports and Kelley Blue Book. Recalls and NHTSA complaints were factored in, and reviews printed when these vehicles were new were also taken into consideration. Finally, conversations with a number of active mechanics in my area helped finalize which were the best years for the Ford Explorer, and which years were to be avoided.