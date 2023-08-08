Every Ford EcoBoost Engine Ranked Worst To Best

Launched in the 2010's model year, the EcoBoost engine uses a combination of a smaller displacement engine along with direct fuel injection and variable cam timing to maximize fuel efficiency and a turbocharger to add power and acceleration.

The risk Ford took when it introduced the new line of power plants was significant — even more so when the 2015 Ford F-150 was released with a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost option when one considers the loyalty Americans have to Ford's F-series of pickups and their traditionally massive V8 engines — but the investment paid off, keeping the company in line with governmental emissions regulations while still offering the power and pickup its drivers demand.

When Ford introduced the EcoBoost lineup in 2009, it featured three options. Today, there's an EcoBoost for every gas-powered vehicle listed on Ford's Showroom website. But not every EcoBoost was created equal. Some had disastrous issues, resulting in discontinuations, redesigns, and recalls. Others are simply known as problematic by mechanics, an otherwise tolerant and optimistic crowd. Let's take a look at the EcoBoost engine lineup and rank these famous — and infamous — developments in the Ford Motor Company's long history.