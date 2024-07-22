2024 Ford Ranger Engine: All The Options And Which Is Best For You

The mid-size 2024 Ford Ranger comes in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and LARIAT. In addition, the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a bona fide model of its own. The XL trim comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four-cylinder as its only engine option. That same engine is the standard offering for the XLT and LARIAT trims, but an optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 is available for those trim levels. The range-topping Raptor comes standard with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, with no additional engine options.

Before we dive into the specifications for each of the available engines, let's round out the drivetrain options for each trim. All 2024 Ford Rangers are front-engine designs backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Two-wheel drive at the rear wheels is standard on XL, XLT, and LARIAT trims, with four-wheel drive and locking rear differentials optional.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor skips the two-wheel drive offering and features a full-time four-wheel drive system as its standard drivetrain. The Raptor's drivetrain includes a selectable two-speed transfer case and front and rear locking differentials.