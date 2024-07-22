2024 Ford Ranger Engine: All The Options And Which Is Best For You
The mid-size 2024 Ford Ranger comes in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and LARIAT. In addition, the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a bona fide model of its own. The XL trim comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four-cylinder as its only engine option. That same engine is the standard offering for the XLT and LARIAT trims, but an optional twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 is available for those trim levels. The range-topping Raptor comes standard with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, with no additional engine options.
Before we dive into the specifications for each of the available engines, let's round out the drivetrain options for each trim. All 2024 Ford Rangers are front-engine designs backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Two-wheel drive at the rear wheels is standard on XL, XLT, and LARIAT trims, with four-wheel drive and locking rear differentials optional.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor skips the two-wheel drive offering and features a full-time four-wheel drive system as its standard drivetrain. The Raptor's drivetrain includes a selectable two-speed transfer case and front and rear locking differentials.
The 2024 Ford Ranger 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine
The turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline four-cylinder is the only engine available for the XL trimmed 2024 Ford Ranger and the base engine for XLT and LARIAT trim levels. The 2.3-liter (140 cubic-inch) engine features aluminum construction for the engine block and cylinder head to reduce weight compared to cast iron. Displacement is achieved by the block's 3.45-inch (87.5 millimeters) diameter cylinder bore and 3.70-inch (94-millimeter) crankshaft stroke.
In some of Ford's more performance-oriented vehicles, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost churns out up to 350 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. However, the 2.3L EcoBoost is slightly detuned for use in the 2024 Ranger, with power output rated at 270 horsepower and torque toned down to 310 lb-ft.
2024 Ford Rangers equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and two-wheel drive get an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined with up to 25 mpg on the highway and 21 mpg in the city. Opting for the part-time four-wheel drive version somehow keeps the 22-mpg combined estimate while dropping city and highway estimates by one mpg. While the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the most fuel-efficient engine offered in the 2024 Ford Ranger, its 22-mpg combined is still lower than the F-150 Hybrid and almost any Maverick trim.
The 2024 Ford Ranger's optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6
The upgraded engine option for the 2024 Ford Ranger XLT and LARIAT trims is the twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which ranked high on our list of Ford EcoBoost engines. The larger engine costs $2,195 but is only available with 4x4 drivetrains, which drives the price to $5,680 more than two-wheel drive 2.3-liter EcoBoost equipped models. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 features a compacted graphite iron engine block topped by aluminum cylinder heads. Its cylinders are bored to 3.267 inches (83 millimeters) in diameter, a value mirrored by the length of its crankshaft stroke, to achieve a displacement of 165 cubic inches (2.7 liters).
Ford says the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 equipped 2024 Ford Ranger has 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. That's down from the advertised 325 horsepower of the F-150 2.7-liter EcoBoost. It is, however, a significant power upgrade over the base four-cylinder engine offering.
The increased power, and required 4x4 drive train, comes at the expense of fuel economy. The combined EPA-estimate drops to 20 mpg with 19 mpg in town and 23 mpg on the highway. Those figures are likely to drop when four-wheel-drive or Tow/Haul Mode is engaged, as the system disables the standard Auto Start-Stop feature when the engine is at idle.
The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
Ford calls the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor "the most powerful and high-performance, off-road capable Ranger ever." While comparing the Ranger Raptor to the F-150 Raptor reveals the Ranger's significant horsepower disadvantage, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 is the only engine available for the 2024 Ranger Raptor.
The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 under the hood of the 2024 Ranger Raptor features a compacted graphite iron engine block and aluminum cylinder heads. Each cylinder bore measures 3.36 inches (85.4 millimeters) in diameter and the crankshaft stroke measures 3.38 inches (86 millimeters) for a total displacement of 180 cubic-inches (2.949 liters).
Featuring twin turbochargers and a 10.5:1 compression ratio, the Ranger Raptor's 3.0-liter V6 makes 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque using the recommended 91 octane gasoline. Again, the increased power and improved off-road capability combine to reduce the Ranger Raptor's fuel efficiency. Published EPA-estimates come in at 17 mpg combined, with 16 mpg in town and 18 mpg on the open road headed to some grand adventure.
Which 2024 Ford Ranger engine is best for you?
If you're on a budget and looking for what engine gets you into a 2024 Ford Ranger for the least amount of cash, has the best fuel economy, or are only interested in two-wheel drive, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the way to go. The 2024 Ranger XL carries an MSRP starting at $32,720 and like the upper trims it features the Super Crew cab, updates including a new grille and domed hood design, and a $3,645 option for four-wheel drive. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is also the standard engine on other 2024 Ranger trims, not counting the Ranger Raptor.
If your goal is the most powerful 2024 Ford Ranger, you'll want to choose the Raptor with its 3.0-liter EcoBoost. While it has the least budget-friendly sticker price (starting MSRP $55,620) and fuel economy, its 405 horsepower, Fox Live Valve shocks, and full-time four-wheel drive are ready to go when you are. However, the 2024 Ranger Raptor's payload and towing capacity ratings are less than the other models.
If you're open to a 4x4 drivetrain and want more power than the 2.3-liter EcoBoost provides, the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost could be the "Goldilocks" of 2024 Ford Ranger engine options. Its 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque and 20 mpg combined fuel economy sit in the middle of the lineup while providing as much towing and payload capacity as the 2.3-liter engine. It is, however, only available in XLT and LARIAT trimmed 2024 Ford Rangers with four-wheel drive.