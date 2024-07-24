What Does ST Stand For In Ford Cars?
Ford's ST badge is usually added after the vehicle's model name. Some past Ford ST models in the U.S. lineup have included the now-discontinued Focus ST and Fiesta ST, both of which had higher performance than their garden-variety siblings. The only ST models currently sold in America are two SUVs: the three-row Ford Explorer ST and the two-row Ford Edge ST.
ST stands for Sports Technologies, at least in the UK and Europe, where the ST badge notes a legitimate upgrade in performance. In the United States, the ST badge (and its more watered-down "ST-line" versions) indicates that the vehicle has a sporty trim package with a few meaningful upgrades but doesn't really make a big difference in these vehicles' ultimate performance levels.
The Ford Explorer ST stickers at $55,505 (the 2025 price) and is the top Explorer trim level by cost. Performance upgrades over other Explorer trims include quad chrome exhaust tips (listed under Appearance and optional on Platinum trim), a sport-tuned suspension, a 400 horsepower, 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 (optional on Platinum), paddle shifters on the 10-speed automatic transmission, 20 millimeter-wider P275/45R21 all-season black sidewall tires (optional on Platinum), and performance brakes with red-painted calipers (the performance part appears to consist of hardier, high-performance brake pads fitted to standard brake calipers that have been painted red).
The Ford Edge ST is the other ST in Ford's lineup
The Ford Edge ST is the sporty standard bearer in the Ford Edge lineup and is also the most expensive. The current 2024 model has a $47,205 MSRP. Edge ST standard performance equipment consists of a 335-horsepower 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, sport-tuned suspension, ventilated disc brakes with performance pads on all four wheels, and 245/50R20 all-season black sidewall tires, with 21-inch wheels & tires optional.
Included with the purchase or lease of either the Ford Explorer ST or the Ford Edge ST is the complimentary Ford ST SUV Experience, a driving school provided under the auspices of the Ford Performance Racing School. Held in both Park City, Utah, and Asheville, North Carolina, and according to the website, the Ford ST SUV Experience is held on both "a controlled setting and public roads." It is intended to teach ST SUV drivers the basics of car control while also supplying a scenic and enjoyable driving/tourism experience to the buyers of these vehicles – and a guest.