What Does ST Stand For In Ford Cars?

Ford's ST badge is usually added after the vehicle's model name. Some past Ford ST models in the U.S. lineup have included the now-discontinued Focus ST and Fiesta ST, both of which had higher performance than their garden-variety siblings. The only ST models currently sold in America are two SUVs: the three-row Ford Explorer ST and the two-row Ford Edge ST.

ST stands for Sports Technologies, at least in the UK and Europe, where the ST badge notes a legitimate upgrade in performance. In the United States, the ST badge (and its more watered-down "ST-line" versions) indicates that the vehicle has a sporty trim package with a few meaningful upgrades but doesn't really make a big difference in these vehicles' ultimate performance levels.

The Ford Explorer ST stickers at $55,505 (the 2025 price) and is the top Explorer trim level by cost. Performance upgrades over other Explorer trims include quad chrome exhaust tips (listed under Appearance and optional on Platinum trim), a sport-tuned suspension, a 400 horsepower, 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 (optional on Platinum), paddle shifters on the 10-speed automatic transmission, 20 millimeter-wider P275/45R21 all-season black sidewall tires (optional on Platinum), and performance brakes with red-painted calipers (the performance part appears to consist of hardier, high-performance brake pads fitted to standard brake calipers that have been painted red).