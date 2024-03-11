Here's Why Ford Discontinued The Focus

Cars don't have to be flashy speedsters to impress. In fact, if it's reliability, practicality, and all-around driver friendliness you prioritize, ludicrous power and top speeds can be something of a detriment. You don't want to arrive at an "all this horsepower and no room to gallop" situation on the school run, as with Jim Carrey's Bruce Nolan in "Bruce Almighty."

The Ford Focus is a fine example of this. Though far from a high-performance sports car in its base guise, this humble hatchback/easy-drive estate has long been a popular pick in the company's roster. Indeed, R.L. Polk data concluded (via USA Today) that the Focus was the world's best-selling car model of 2012. Though it enjoyed a lot of success, its fortunes would slowly deteriorate, and it would finally be discontinued after decades on sale.

Ford announced in 2022 that manufacture of the Focus will cease in 2025.Let's explore just what was and still is so appealing about the Focus, how things have shifted in the long time the model has been on the market, and what part the increasingly-crucial issue of electric vehicles had to play in the decision.