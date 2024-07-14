10 Common Dashboard Warning Lights And What They Mean

Nothing can fill a motorist with dread quite like seeing something on their vehicle's dashboard light up. Well, ideally, everything will light up when you first start your vehicle, but after a couple of seconds they should then shut off. If one or more remain illuminated, it's a sign you have some maintenance to take care of, and depending on the issue, it could be something you can fix on your own or need to take to a shop to resolve.

Your level of concern will vary depending on what precisely is lit up. It's paramount to be aware of some of the most important symbols on your car's dashboard that suggest a significant problem is afoot. Some of the lights are pretty easy to fix, and you can address the issue the next time you have a moment to spare. Still, don't wait too long, as a small issue can quickly escalate to a major functional problem if it's not taken care of quickly.

Some lights, like the check engine light, are self-explanatory. It means something has gone wrong with the engine, but we'll go more in-depth on that later. Others you may have never had to deal with before, so it's good to have a refresher on what the next steps should be. These are 10 of the most common dashboard warning lights every driver should understand.