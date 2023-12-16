Is It Safe To Drive Your Car With The Gas Light On?

With gas prices following a rising trend, it's no surprise that car manufacturers are moving away from gas-guzzling V8 engines with large displacement volumes. Instead, automotive companies are fiercely focused on using the latest fuel-efficient technologies to appeal to a larger crowd and meet the latest emission regulations.

Despite that, one recurring scenario that haunts drivers is getting in the car and having the gas light flickering on the dashboard, indicating the vehicle is almost out of gas. That's where they face a dilemma: Is it safe to continue driving to your destination, or should you stop by a gas station immediately?

Besides the risk of getting stranded in the middle of the road, there are no immediate hazards to driving with the gas light on. So, you can get away with it once or twice if you can't afford to extend your route and visit the gas station. However, the story can be different if your car runs on fumes too often.