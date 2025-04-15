2025 Nissan Rogue Review: Perfectly Fine, And That's A Problem

I'm going to make an argument that won't gain me any friends among my car enthusiast colleagues: The crossover SUV segment serves the vast majority of drivers, and for most (most, not all), people, you really don't need anything else. Most come with all wheel drive, for that extra bit of controllability, most are fuel efficient enough to be practical (especially hybrids), the ride height is tall enough for seniors and seen as "safe" enough for young drivers. Just about every brand offers one or many, meaning that you aren't hurting for choice, and last, but not least, you can move around a lot of people or things.

I've seen the same argument made for minivans or larger station wagons, but good luck finding a non-expensive wagon for sale in the United States, and with only a few minivans currently on the market, you're nearly as limited there, too. If you just want a vehicle that fits most of your needs and you genuinely don't care about performance or a particularly engaging driving experience (why would you if you just need it to go to work?) then a crossover almost certainly fits the bill.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue is trying to fit that particular, extremely wide, market. As I found over the course of the week of my review, it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and not an iota less or more.