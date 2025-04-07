2025 Nissan Armada Review: More Luxury, More Power, More Thirst, And More Competitive

The 2025 Armada is completely new for this generation. It rides on a body-on-frame chassis like its truck-based competitors, and some internet-sleuthing reveals that it's built on the underpinnings of the Nissan Patrol, an SUV that North America doesn't get to enjoy. Under the hood is a new powertrain, too. It enjoys a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes a beefy 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission completes the picture. Additionally, it employs air ride suspension to ensure that you don't have to acknowledge the road surface.

Towing capacity is rated at a fairly stout 8,500 pounds (400 pounds more than the Escalade). Keeping with the Armada's naval name scheme, the towing capacity is more than enough to tow a World War II-era 40-millimeter Bofors anti-aircraft gun which weighs in at 5,500 pounds.

As one would expect with a luxury SUV with air-ride suspension that's the size of a house, it's a dream to drive. In naval terminology, an "armada" is a group of ships that's going to war. The Armada doesn't feel like it's going to war, it glides along without a care in the world, meaning that it's technically just a "fleet." It's not the USS Missouri, it's more of a yacht. Warship nomenclature aside, the Armada is definitely an attempt at a luxury vehicle. It's not competing against other family vehicles like a Chevy Traverse or base-spec Toyota Grand Highlander. It's gunning for Cadillac and Mercedes (more on the price later, but the options list makes that more evident).

