2025 Lincoln Nautilus Review: Despite Gadget Overload, The Luxury Feels Genuine

The definition of a luxury car is hard to pin down, not least because it depends on the priorities of the driver. To some, a luxury car means it has the latest and greatest tech available. To others, it has plush suspension and La-Z-Boy-like seats complete with heat, ventilation, and dozens of ways to adjust. Still, some will see it as brand specific.

The 2025 Lincoln Nautilus tries to fit in every possible definition of luxury car you could possibly conceive of, and I think it succeeded. Early last year, I drove a Lincoln Corsair and compared it to its Ford brother, the Ford Escape. With the demise of the Ford Edge, I had no blue-oval counterpart for which to compare the Nautilus, but given my week behind the wheel, I have a feeling it's a lot more Lincoln and much less blue collar Ford. To quote my mom, the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label was "really nice."

The Nautilus is an odd duck of a car. It's ostensibly a Ford, yet it doesn't really have an equivalent Ford product at the moment, and it's primarily made in Ford's Hangzhou plant in China, a facility that doesn't make much else for the American market. Ford and Lincoln clearly spent a lot of time, money, and effort to get the Nautilus on American roads, but was it worth it?

